19:56 Gulfstream Sun 26 January 2020
1
(1)
38-6OR: 80
13/2
2
(2)
Rebelde28
38-6OR: 88D
8/1
3
(3)
Castagno16
38-6OR: 88D
12/1
4
(4)
38-8OR: 100D
5/2
5
(5)
38-6OR: 87D
3/1
6
(6)
38-6OR: 90D
3/1
7
(7)
Like You52
38-6OR: 79
20/1
8
(8)
38-6OR: 80
12/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Danzing Dunhill (5/2), Blazing Desire (3/1), Vintage Kitten (3/1), Poppy's Boys (13/2), Rebelde (8/1), Castagno (12/1), K W Captain Flint (12/1), Like You (20/1)
Next Race Off
23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
