Meetings

18:07 Gulfstream Sun 26 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 3 - Claiming
  • 7f 110y, Firm
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner$17,640.002nd$5,601.003rd$2,800.004th$1,960.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:18:13:16
1
(1)
Dixie Princess21
58-9OR: 87D
40/1
T: Kathy MongeonJ: Gaddiel Martinez (7)
2
(2)
Much About It11
58-9OR: 91D
13/2
T: Patrick MarcondesJ: Romero Maragh (5)
3
(3)
Vitaemi18
58-8OR: 91D
22/1
T: Rodolfo GarciaJ: Cristian Torres (5)
4
(4)
Adamant24
48-8OR: 83D
16/1
T: Emmet JolleyJ: Luca Panici
5
(5)
Beach Dreaming11
58-9OR: 90D
6/1
T: Barry RoseJ: Fanny Olsson
6
(6)
Full Count73
58-9OR: 88
13/8
T: Larry RivelliJ: Irad Ortiz Jr
7
(7)
Paint The Corners37
78-9OR: 85D
5/2
T: Murat SancalJ: Luis Saez
8
(8)
Enlisting35
48-9OR: 91D
5/1
T: Gustavo DelgadoJ: Nik Juarez

Betting

Forecast

Full Count (13/8), Paint The Corners (5/2), Enlisting (5/1), Beach Dreaming (6/1), Much About It (13/2), Adamant (16/1), Vitaemi (22/1), Dixie Princess (40/1)

