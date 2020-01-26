Meetings

15:50 Fontwell Sun 26 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • MansionBet At Fontwell Park Handicap Chase (Class 5)
  • 2m 5f 135y, Soft
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner£2,989.002nd£878.003rd£450.004th£450.005th£450.006th£450.007th£450.008th£450.00
  • Surface: Turf
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:6m 25.85sOff time:15:51:02
1
Bermeop,t31
912-2OR: 102C
5/1
T: J FarrellyJ: Rex Dingle (3)

Scored at this course back in June over 3m2f. Could only finish sixth of 11 at Wincanton (3m1f) on his latest appearance last month. Has been eased 2lb in the weights and is down in trip. One to consider from this mark.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
2
Lickpenny Larryt37
911-12OR: 98
10/1
T: T R GrettonJ: R T Dunne

Picked up the fourth success of his career on his penultimate outing at Uttoxeter (2m4f). Was unable to follow that up last time as he was a long way down the field when he was fourth of five over that same C&D. Needs to bounce back.

Last RunWatch last race
3
The Brothersb119
711-11OR: 97BF
9/4
T: R WalfordJ: Stan Sheppard

Is a maiden after 18 attempts on the track. Was second of five at Hereford (2m5f) two runs ago, while last time out he came home fourth of 10 at Lingfield (2m4f). Down to a new career low mark. Blinkers are on for the first time. Leading contender.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
4
Sonofthekingp,t47
1211-7OR: 93
8/1
T: Nicky MartinJ: Matt Griffiths

Has not fared badly recently but has been unable to add to his tally in three runs so far this season. The veteran finished third of seven on his latest outing over this C&D. Has been eased 4lb which puts him in with an each-way chance.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Arquebusiert26
1011-7OR: 93CD
14/1
T: Mrs E BishopJ: Jamie Bargary

Was successful on his seasonal reappearance at Taunton (2m5½f). Has been unable to follow that up in two runs since. Was pulled up on his latest outing at Warwick (2m4f). Will need to produce more from this mark.

Last RunWatch last race
7
This Breach,t152
910-13OR: 85
10/1
T: J D FrostJ: Bryony Frost

A three-time point-to-point winner who has yet to get off the mark in nine attempts under Rules. Finished fifth of 10 at Wincanton (3m2½f) on his latest appearance. Down in distance and tongue-tie is on for the first time. Needs to improve.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
8
Soarlikeaneagle21
810-9OR: 81
9/1
T: R RoweJ: J M Davies

Is still a maiden after nine starts under Rules but has won a point-to-point. Was third of eight on his last run at Plumpton (2m3½f) after going off at 16/1. Is off a 2lb lower mark now which helps his chances. Can't discount.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Chain Smoker83
710-6OR: 78
3/1
T: G L MooreJ: J E Moore

Lightly-raced gelding who is 0-7 on the track. Has been a long way down the field on his two runs this season, including latest when he was fifth of eight runners at Plumpton (3m1f). Stepping down in trip here. Others appeal more.

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

6
Redmond26
1011-5OR: 91
T: Noel WilliamsJ: L P Aspell

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Sartorial Elegance812-011/4
T: C L TizzardJ: H Cobden

Betting

Forecast

The Brothers (9/4), Chain Smoker (3/1), Bermeo (5/1), Sonoftheking (8/1), Soarlikeaneagle (9/1), Lickpenny Larry (10/1), This Breac (10/1), Redmond (10/1), Arquebusier (14/1)

Verdict

THE BROTHERS is still looking for his first victory, however, that can come in this handicap chase as he has now dropped down to what looks like a winnable mark for the gelding.Bermeo is unbeaten in two starts at this course and from this latest mark, is likely to be in contention at the finish, while Redmond must enter your calculations on the basis of his performance at Taunton two runs ago.
  1. The Brothers
  2. Bermeo
  3. Redmond

Video Replay

