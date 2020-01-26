15:50 Fontwell Sun 26 January 2020
Scored at this course back in June over 3m2f. Could only finish sixth of 11 at Wincanton (3m1f) on his latest appearance last month. Has been eased 2lb in the weights and is down in trip. One to consider from this mark.
Picked up the fourth success of his career on his penultimate outing at Uttoxeter (2m4f). Was unable to follow that up last time as he was a long way down the field when he was fourth of five over that same C&D. Needs to bounce back.
Is a maiden after 18 attempts on the track. Was second of five at Hereford (2m5f) two runs ago, while last time out he came home fourth of 10 at Lingfield (2m4f). Down to a new career low mark. Blinkers are on for the first time. Leading contender.
Has not fared badly recently but has been unable to add to his tally in three runs so far this season. The veteran finished third of seven on his latest outing over this C&D. Has been eased 4lb which puts him in with an each-way chance.
Was successful on his seasonal reappearance at Taunton (2m5½f). Has been unable to follow that up in two runs since. Was pulled up on his latest outing at Warwick (2m4f). Will need to produce more from this mark.
A three-time point-to-point winner who has yet to get off the mark in nine attempts under Rules. Finished fifth of 10 at Wincanton (3m2½f) on his latest appearance. Down in distance and tongue-tie is on for the first time. Needs to improve.
Is still a maiden after nine starts under Rules but has won a point-to-point. Was third of eight on his last run at Plumpton (2m3½f) after going off at 16/1. Is off a 2lb lower mark now which helps his chances. Can't discount.
Lightly-raced gelding who is 0-7 on the track. Has been a long way down the field on his two runs this season, including latest when he was fifth of eight runners at Plumpton (3m1f). Stepping down in trip here. Others appeal more.
Non-Runners
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Sartorial Elegance
|8
|12-0
|11/4
|T: C L TizzardJ: H Cobden
Betting
Forecast
The Brothers (9/4), Chain Smoker (3/1), Bermeo (5/1), Sonoftheking (8/1), Soarlikeaneagle (9/1), Lickpenny Larry (10/1), This Breac (10/1), Redmond (10/1), Arquebusier (14/1)
Verdict
- The Brothers
- Bermeo
- Redmond
