Meetings
19:53 Aqueduct Sun 26 January 2020
1
(1)
58-11OR: 74D
18/1
2
(2)
48-11OR: 80D
16/1
3
(3)
58-8OR: 76D
40/1
4
(4)
Air On Fire182
68-8OR: 98BFD
6/4
5
(5)
48-11OR: 84D
4/1
6
(6)
58-8OR: 87
20/1
7
(7)
58-11OR: 87D
5/2
8
(8)
48-8OR: 77D
40/1
9
(9)
48-8OR: 89BFD
9/2
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Air On Fire (6/4), Elios Milos (5/2), Quick Entry (4/1), Flat Rate (9/2), Ari's Naughty Luca (16/1), Call The Cat (18/1), Desert Lights (20/1), Rockin Jo (40/1), Fleet Warrior (40/1)
Next Race Off
23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
