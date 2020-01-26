Meetings

19:53 Aqueduct Sun 26 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 5 - Claiming
  • 6f, Sloppy
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner$19,530.002nd$6,200.003rd$3,100.004th$2,171.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:19:56:06
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Call The Cat28
58-11OR: 74D
18/1
T: Gary SciaccaJ: Benjamin Hernandez
2
(2)
Ari's Naughty Luca17
48-11OR: 80D
16/1
T: Patrick QuickJ: Luis Castro Rodriguez
3
(3)
Rockin Jo17
58-8OR: 76D
40/1
T: Dennis LalmanJ: Declan Carroll (5)
4
(4)
Air On Fire182
68-8OR: 98BFD
6/4
T: Linda RiceJ: Jose Lezcano
5
(5)
Quick Entry56
48-11OR: 84D
4/1
T: Brad CoxJ: Dylan Davis
6
(6)
Desert Lights43
58-8OR: 87
20/1
T: Randi PersaudJ: Daisuke Fukumoto
7
(7)
Elios Milos36
58-11OR: 87D
5/2
T: Domenick SchettinoJ: Manuel Franco
8
(8)
Fleet Warrior17
48-8OR: 77D
40/1
T: Luis MirandaJ: Dalton Brown
9
(9)
Flat Rate17
48-8OR: 89BFD
9/2
T: R RodriguezJ: Jorge Vargas Jr

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Air On Fire (6/4), Elios Milos (5/2), Quick Entry (4/1), Flat Rate (9/2), Ari's Naughty Luca (16/1), Call The Cat (18/1), Desert Lights (20/1), Rockin Jo (40/1), Fleet Warrior (40/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
3/2
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
3/1
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
3/1
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
7/1
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
8/1
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9/1
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
9/1
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
12/1
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
25/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby