19:25 Aqueduct Sun 26 January 2020
1
(1)
58-8OR: 73D
11/1
2
(2)
Orbilicious282
48-8OR: 75
10/3
3
(3)
48-11OR: 79BF
10/11
4
(4)
48-11OR: 74D
3/1
5
(5)
58-8OR: 65D
40/1
6
(6)
58-8OR: 71D
10/1
7
(7)
She's A Lumberjane197
48-8OR: 59
T: John MorrisonJ: Declan Carroll
8
(8)
Gray Witch51
48-11OR: 70
T: Brad CoxJ: Dylan Davis
Forecast
Princess In Charge (10/11), Appletini (3/1), Orbilicious (10/3), Gray Witch (9/2), Dazzling Speed (10/1), Appreciate (11/1), She's A Lumberjane (15/1), Roses From Ben (40/1)
Next Race Off
23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
