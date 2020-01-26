Meetings

18:54 Aqueduct Sun 26 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 3 - Claiming
  • 6f, Sloppy
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner$17,640.002nd$5,601.003rd$2,800.004th$1,960.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:18:57:00
2
(2)
Brimstone22
88-11OR: 81D
14/1
T: Jr John Toscano,J: Luis Cardenas (10)
3
(3)
Blinded Vision336
58-8OR: 80D
9/4
T: Gary GulloJ: Eric Cancel
4
(4)
Winning Drive50
48-11OR: 58D
10/3
T: Jason ServisJ: Jose Lezcano
5
(5)
Malibu Action43
78-8OR: 90D
7/2
T: Michelle NevinJ: Declan Carroll (5)
6
(6)
Massey Hall46
58-8OR: 95D
9/2
T: Gerald SeymourJ: Reylu Gutierrez
7
(7)
Toohottoevenspeak15
98-8OR: 91D
11/2
T: Peter TournasJ: Heman Harkie (7)
8
(8)
Fifty Eight O G49
68-11OR: 85D
16/1
T: Dylan ClarkeJ: Andre Worrie

Non-Runners

1
(1)
Stone Breaker80
48-8OR: 102
T: Linda RiceJ: Manuel Franco

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Blinded Vision (9/4), Stone Breaker (5/2), Winning Drive (10/3), Malibu Action (7/2), Massey Hall (9/2), Toohottoevenspeak (11/2), Brimstone (14/1), Fifty Eight O G (16/1)

