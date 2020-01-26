Meetings
18:54 Aqueduct Sun 26 January 2020
2
(2)
88-11OR: 81D
14/1
3
(3)
58-8OR: 80D
9/4
4
(4)
48-11OR: 58D
10/3
5
(5)
78-8OR: 90D
7/2
6
(6)
58-8OR: 95D
9/2
7
(7)
98-8OR: 91D
11/2
8
(8)
68-11OR: 85D
16/1
Non-Runners
1
(1)
Stone Breaker80
48-8OR: 102
T: Linda RiceJ: Manuel Franco
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Blinded Vision (9/4), Stone Breaker (5/2), Winning Drive (10/3), Malibu Action (7/2), Massey Hall (9/2), Toohottoevenspeak (11/2), Brimstone (14/1), Fifty Eight O G (16/1)
