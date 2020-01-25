Meetings
13:35 Vincennes Sat 25 January 2020
1
40-0OR:
100/1
2
40-0OR:
25/1
3
40-0OR:
40/1
4
40-0OR:
18/1
5
40-0OR:
16/1
6
Arquana As210
40-0OR:
66/1
8
40-0OR:
3/1
9
40-0OR:
25/1
10
40-0OR:
11/4
11
40-0OR:
100/1
12
40-0OR:
40/1
13
40-0OR:
13/8
14
40-0OR:
5/1
15
40-0OR:
100/1
Non-Runners
7
Green Tower13
40-0OR: -
T: J P ThomainJ: D Thomain
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Gloria Du Gers (13/8), Always Br Ready (11/4), Aura Sl (3/1), Gallica Gede (5/1), Green Tower (8/1), America Ek (16/1), Amazing Gio (18/1), Gaia D'occagnes (25/1), Guenievre De Brett (25/1), Aphrodite Bi (40/1), Grande Ligneries (40/1), Arquana As (66/1), Gaetane Wood (100/1), Gwendoline (100/1), Gaia Du Cherisay (100/1)
Next Race Off
23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
