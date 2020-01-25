Meetings

13:35 Vincennes Sat 25 January 2020

  • Prix Moni Maker - Attele
  • 1m 5f 92y, Standard
  • 14 Runners
  • Winner€20,790.002nd€6,600.003rd€3,300.004th€2,310.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Gwendoline8
40-0OR:
100/1
T: F NivardJ: R Marty
2
Guenievre De Brett13
40-0OR:
25/1
T: G a PouJ: G A Pou Pou
3
Aphrodite Bi
40-0OR:
40/1
T: M BarbiniJ: G Gelormini
4
Amazing Gio
40-0OR:
18/1
T: A GocciadoroJ: B Goop
5
America Ek
40-0OR:
16/1
T: A GocciadoroJ: A Gocciadoro
6
Arquana As210
40-0OR:
66/1
T: E BotJ: R Bakker
8
Aura Sl
40-0OR:
3/1
T: J RiordanJ: A Abrivard
9
Gaia D'occagnes7
40-0OR:
25/1
T: A RigoJ: E Raffin
10
Always Br Ready
40-0OR:
11/4
T: H K EhlertJ: R Vecchione
11
Gaia Du Cherisay21
40-0OR:
100/1
T: D DelarocheJ: F Lecanu
12
Grande Ligneries30
40-0OR:
40/1
T: Y LorinJ: Y Lorin
13
Gloria Du Gers13
40-0OR:
13/8
T: J M BazireJ: J M Bazire
14
Gallica Gede18
40-0OR:
5/1
T: A PillonJ: D Bonne
15
Gaetane Wood21
40-0OR:
100/1
T: J F SenetJ: J F Senet

Non-Runners

7
Green Tower13
40-0OR: -
T: J P ThomainJ: D Thomain

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Gloria Du Gers (13/8), Always Br Ready (11/4), Aura Sl (3/1), Gallica Gede (5/1), Green Tower (8/1), America Ek (16/1), Amazing Gio (18/1), Gaia D'occagnes (25/1), Guenievre De Brett (25/1), Aphrodite Bi (40/1), Grande Ligneries (40/1), Arquana As (66/1), Gaetane Wood (100/1), Gwendoline (100/1), Gaia Du Cherisay (100/1)

