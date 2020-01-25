Meetings
13:00 Vincennes Sat 25 January 2020
1
610-7OR:
11/1
2
610-7OR:
15/8
3
610-7OR:
9/1
4
Eclatant85
610-7OR:
9/1
5
610-7OR:
3/1
6
710-7OR:
4/1
7
610-7OR:
13/2
8
68-9OR:
25/1
10
68-9OR:
66/1
11
610-7OR:
25/1
Non-Runners
9
Everest Vedaquais15
610-7OR: -
T: H GriftJ: A Lamy
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Vincero'gar (15/8), Excellent Day (3/1), Versus As (4/1), Espoir D'Elphigny (13/2), Elan Baroque (9/1), Eclatant (9/1), Easy Des Flics (11/1), Everest Vedaquais (22/1), Eclat De Verre (25/1), Etincelle Delo (25/1), Eternelle Delo (66/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed