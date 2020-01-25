15:05 Uttoxeter Sat 25 January 2020
Still a maiden over hurdles despite several placed efforts and now switches to the larger obstacles. Stays really well and plenty of form on soft ground so claims if taken to fences.
Disappointed on chase debut but jumped better for front-running and cheekpieces been applied when second to a course specialist at Wetherby over Christmas and if building on that she should play a major role.
Moderate form in two previous goes over fences but much better over hurdles since then and if transferring that form on her return to chasing is well treated. Generally goes from the front so may get taken on by Lamanver Odyssey.
C&D win in November and improved again to score off higher mark at Ludlow after that. Went rather in snatches when second at Newcastle so first-time cheekpieces now may bring about more.
Would have gone close but for falling three out when last seen over fences at Fakenham in November and has been beaten over hurdles twice since. Well treated on this return to the larger obstacles if confidence remains intact.
Soft ground winner over hurdles but hasn't achieved very much in two recent runs over fences, particularly in a weaker race at Bangor last month. Others preferred from 3lb out of the weights.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Skewiff
|7
|10-7
|10/1
|T: Evan WilliamsJ: Adam Wedge
Betting
Forecast
Lamanver Odyssey (3/1), Haul Us In (7/2), Just A Thought (7/2), Overawed (9/2), Ratoute Yutty (11/2), The Toojumpa (12/1)
Verdict
- Lamanver Odyssey
- Haul Us In
- Just A Thought
