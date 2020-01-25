Meetings

15:05 Uttoxeter Sat 25 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Moorland Racing Mares' Chase (Novices' Limited Handicap) (Class 3)
  • 2m 6f 108y, Heavy (Soft in places)
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner£7,132.002nd£2,107.003rd£1,053.004th£527.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:6m 22.3sOff time:15:08:23
1
Just A Thought8
811-8OR: 125BF
7/2
T: Miss R CurtisJ: Ben Jones (5)

Still a maiden over hurdles despite several placed efforts and now switches to the larger obstacles. Stays really well and plenty of form on soft ground so claims if taken to fences.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
2
Lamanver Odysseyp,t29
810-11OR: 114
3/1
T: Tom LaceyJ: Stan Sheppard

Disappointed on chase debut but jumped better for front-running and cheekpieces been applied when second to a course specialist at Wetherby over Christmas and if building on that she should play a major role.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Haul Us Inp23
810-9OR: 112
7/2
T: Miss Lucinda V RussellJ: S Mulqueen (3)

Moderate form in two previous goes over fences but much better over hurdles since then and if transferring that form on her return to chasing is well treated. Generally goes from the front so may get taken on by Lamanver Odyssey.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
4
Overawedp135
910-7OR: 110CD
9/2
T: J GroucottJ: Lee Edwards

C&D win in November and improved again to score off higher mark at Ludlow after that. Went rather in snatches when second at Newcastle so first-time cheekpieces now may bring about more.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
5
Ratoute Yuttyt9
710-5OR: 108
11/2
T: D SkeltonJ: Conor Shoemark

Would have gone close but for falling three out when last seen over fences at Fakenham in November and has been beaten over hurdles twice since. Well treated on this return to the larger obstacles if confidence remains intact.

Last RunWatch last race
6
The Toojumpa43
710-3OR: 103
12/1
T: J GroucottJ: P K Donovan (7)

Soft ground winner over hurdles but hasn't achieved very much in two recent runs over fences, particularly in a weaker race at Bangor last month. Others preferred from 3lb out of the weights.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Skewiff710-710/1
T: Evan WilliamsJ: Adam Wedge

Betting

Forecast

Lamanver Odyssey (3/1), Haul Us In (7/2), Just A Thought (7/2), Overawed (9/2), Ratoute Yutty (11/2), The Toojumpa (12/1)

Verdict

A small field but hard to rule just about any of them out and a narrow vote goes to LAMANVER ODYSSEY who showed she had learned from her chase debut when much better at Wetherby last time. Haul Us In is a better performer than when last seen over fences and she looks a threat, while if taking to the larger obstacles Just A Thought should make her presence felt.
  1. Lamanver Odyssey
  2. Haul Us In
  3. Just A Thought

Video Replay

