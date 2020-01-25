Meetings

13:20 Uttoxeter Sat 25 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Sandria Whittemore 80th Birthday Party Maiden Hurdle (Class 4)
  • 1m 7f 168y, Heavy (Soft in places)
  • 13 Runners
  • Winner£3,769.002nd£1,107.003rd£553.004th£277.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:4m 13.8sOff time:13:23:57
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Bay Of Intrigue58
511-4OR:
100/1
T: J G M O'SheaJ: Edward Austin (7)

Poor form in two bumpers at big prices (pulled hard on latest) and needs this switch to hurdles to bring about plenty of improvement to make an impression.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Cook The Books29
711-4OR: 120
9/2
T: D SkeltonJ: Conor Shoemark

Point-to-point winner in 2018. Has twice showed ability over hurdles at Chepstow at up to 2m4f on heavy ground without been knocked about and type to improve with this drop down in trip expected to suit.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Fou Detoih26
511-4OR:
200/1
T: M MullineauxJ: D Crosse

Raced keenly when tailed off in pair of bumpers at huge prices with the hood he used last time having no effect. Easily opposed on hurdling debut here.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Hazzaar28
611-4OR: D
4/5
T: Miss V WilliamsJ: L P Aspell

Landed an Ascot bumper when with Tom Lacey on debut in 2018 and after a year off made promising hurdling debut for this yard when third at Leicester last month. Open to further progress and just about sets the standard here.

Last RunWatch last race
5
On The Wild Side119
711-4OR:
7/1
T: Dr R D P NewlandJ: Lee Edwards

Bettered debut third when landing bumper (following wind operation) on first run for this yard at Market Rasen in September on good ground. Now goes hurdling and ground an unknown.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Pat Kelly40
511-4OR:
33/1
T: H WhittingtonJ: R T Dunne

Showed some ability when 10L sixth on hurdles debut despite losing a shoe but that form has taken several knocks and will need to take a step forward to land this.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Rob Royalh9
811-4OR:
125/1
T: Jake CoulsonJ: Jamie Bargary

One win from four attempts in a weak Point-to-point on good ground but fell at halfway when 80/1 on last weeks hurdles debut and probably best watched here.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Shady Character14
711-4OR:
100/1
T: Oliver GreenallJ: David England

Third in a Point-to-point in 2017 but then off the course until pulling up when 100/1 on hurdles debut earlier this month and not hard to look elsewhere.

Last RunWatch last race
9
The Cob295
611-4OR:
7/1
T: B PaulingJ: Bryony Frost

Similar level of form when placed in pair soft ground bumpers last winter and then out of his depth in Grade 2 at Aintree in April. Now makes hurdling debut at more realistic level and worth noting in market.

Last RunWatch last race
10
Ubetyah36
511-4OR:
11/2
T: Miss Kelly MorganJ: Ben Jones (5)

Some ability when fourth in bumper and improved on that when 13L second of seven on hurdling debut over 2m4f here last month on similar ground to this. Should do better and drop in trip probably in his favour.

Last RunWatch last race
11
Akilaya30
510-11OR:
125/1
T: Oliver GreenallJ: L Treadwell

10/1 when tailed off last of seven on Marker Rasen debut in a bumper last month. Needs to make dramatic improvement now switching to hurdles.

Last RunWatch last race
12
Kymata15
610-11OR:
100/1
T: Sean ConwayJ: Mr A Anderson (7)

Regressive in bumpers and looked awkward ride when jumping badly left and unseating rider at the second on hurdles debut and something to prove now.

Last RunWatch last race
13
It Can Be Done9
410-0OR:
66/1
T: D SkeltonJ: Mr T Durrell (7)

Little sign of ability in two novice hurdles to date and handicapping after this likely to see her in a better light. Jockey bookings suggest Cook The Books is the stable first string.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Betameche811-47/2
T: D SkeltonJ: Bridget Andrews

Betting

Forecast

Hazzaar (4/5), Cook The Books (9/2), Ubetya (11/2), The Cob (7/1), On The Wild Side (7/1), Pat Kelly (33/1), It Can Be Done (66/1), Kymata (100/1), Shady Character (100/1), Bay Of Intrigue (100/1), Rob Royal (125/1), Akilaya (125/1), Fou Detoi (200/1)

Verdict

HAZZAAR had a big reputation as a bumper horse last season and showed enough on hurdling debut at Leicester for this yard to suggest he can get off the mark over obstacles with that experience behind him. Cook The Books has shown enough in three runs at Chepstow and along with The Cob who isn't highly tried on hurdling bow may chase the selection home.
  1. Hazzaar
  2. Cook The Books
  3. The Cob

Video Replay

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
3/2
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
3/1
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
3/1
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
7/1
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
8/1
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9/1
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
9/1
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
12/1
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
25/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby