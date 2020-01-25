13:20 Uttoxeter Sat 25 January 2020
Poor form in two bumpers at big prices (pulled hard on latest) and needs this switch to hurdles to bring about plenty of improvement to make an impression.
Point-to-point winner in 2018. Has twice showed ability over hurdles at Chepstow at up to 2m4f on heavy ground without been knocked about and type to improve with this drop down in trip expected to suit.
Raced keenly when tailed off in pair of bumpers at huge prices with the hood he used last time having no effect. Easily opposed on hurdling debut here.
Landed an Ascot bumper when with Tom Lacey on debut in 2018 and after a year off made promising hurdling debut for this yard when third at Leicester last month. Open to further progress and just about sets the standard here.
Bettered debut third when landing bumper (following wind operation) on first run for this yard at Market Rasen in September on good ground. Now goes hurdling and ground an unknown.
Showed some ability when 10L sixth on hurdles debut despite losing a shoe but that form has taken several knocks and will need to take a step forward to land this.
One win from four attempts in a weak Point-to-point on good ground but fell at halfway when 80/1 on last weeks hurdles debut and probably best watched here.
Third in a Point-to-point in 2017 but then off the course until pulling up when 100/1 on hurdles debut earlier this month and not hard to look elsewhere.
Similar level of form when placed in pair soft ground bumpers last winter and then out of his depth in Grade 2 at Aintree in April. Now makes hurdling debut at more realistic level and worth noting in market.
Some ability when fourth in bumper and improved on that when 13L second of seven on hurdling debut over 2m4f here last month on similar ground to this. Should do better and drop in trip probably in his favour.
10/1 when tailed off last of seven on Marker Rasen debut in a bumper last month. Needs to make dramatic improvement now switching to hurdles.
Regressive in bumpers and looked awkward ride when jumping badly left and unseating rider at the second on hurdles debut and something to prove now.
Little sign of ability in two novice hurdles to date and handicapping after this likely to see her in a better light. Jockey bookings suggest Cook The Books is the stable first string.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Betameche
|8
|11-4
|7/2
|T: D SkeltonJ: Bridget Andrews
Betting
Forecast
Hazzaar (4/5), Cook The Books (9/2), Ubetya (11/2), The Cob (7/1), On The Wild Side (7/1), Pat Kelly (33/1), It Can Be Done (66/1), Kymata (100/1), Shady Character (100/1), Bay Of Intrigue (100/1), Rob Royal (125/1), Akilaya (125/1), Fou Detoi (200/1)
Verdict
- Hazzaar
- Cook The Books
- The Cob
Video Replay
