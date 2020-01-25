Meetings

20:55 Tampa Bay Downs Sat 25 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 8 - Starter Handicap
  • 1m 110y, Firm
  • 11 Runners
  • Winner$12,600.002nd$4,001.003rd$2,000.004th$1,400.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:21:07:53
1
(1)
Domain28
58-5OR: D
20/1
T: Michael DiniJ: Tomas Mejia
2
(2)
Burn The Boats13
48-3OR: D
20/1
T: Leon McKanasJ: Wilmer Garcia
3
(3)
The Curt Fox21
68-4OR: D
33/1
T: Kathleen GuciardoJ: Walber Alencar
4
(4)
Hope Again14
48-8OR: D
11/4
T: Jose DelgadoJ: Jesus Castanon
5
(5)
Zefiro50
68-10OR: D
11/8
T: William SienkewiczJ: Daniel Centeno
6
(6)
Sycamore Lane21
98-9OR: D
11/4
T: Michael DiniJ: Samy Camacho
7
(7)
Global Entry8
78-2OR: D
33/1
T: Juan ArriagadaJ: Jose Batista
8
(8)
Bourbon Extension21
68-5OR: D
16/1
T: Michael WrightJ: Angel Suarez
9
(9)
Namarunu21
58-4OR: D
28/1
T: Teresa ConnellyJ: Pablo Morales
10
(10)
Town Classicb21
78-6OR: BFD
8/1
T: Darien RodriguezJ: Antonio Gallardo
11
(11)
Rudiger22
48-5OR: D
50/1
T: Maria BowersockJ: Ronald Allen Jr

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Zefiro (11/8), Hope Again (11/4), Sycamore Lane (11/4), Town Classic (8/1), Bourbon Extension (16/1), Domain (20/1), Burn The Boats (20/1), Namarunu (28/1), Global Entry (33/1), The Curt Fox (33/1), Rudiger (50/1)

