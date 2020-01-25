Meetings
20:55 Tampa Bay Downs Sat 25 January 2020
1
(1)
Domain28
58-5OR: D
20/1
2
(2)
48-3OR: D
20/1
3
(3)
68-4OR: D
33/1
4
(4)
48-8OR: D
11/4
5
(5)
Zefiro50
68-10OR: D
11/8
6
(6)
98-9OR: D
11/4
7
(7)
78-2OR: D
33/1
8
(8)
68-5OR: D
16/1
9
(9)
Namarunu21
58-4OR: D
28/1
10
(10)
Town Classicb21
78-6OR: BFD
8/1
11
(11)
Rudiger22
48-5OR: D
50/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Zefiro (11/8), Hope Again (11/4), Sycamore Lane (11/4), Town Classic (8/1), Bourbon Extension (16/1), Domain (20/1), Burn The Boats (20/1), Namarunu (28/1), Global Entry (33/1), The Curt Fox (33/1), Rudiger (50/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
