Meetings
20:20 Tampa Bay Downs Sat 25 January 2020
3
(3)
68-10OR: 91D
10/3
4
(4)
68-7OR: 88D
11/2
5
(5)
Zitman21
68-7OR: 99D
9/2
6
(6)
58-7OR: 96D
11/2
7
(7)
48-2OR: 97D
4/1
Non-Runners
1
(1)
Sacramento Q13
58-7OR: 99
T: Gerald BennettJ: Samy Camacho
2
(2)
Deputy Czar42
58-7OR: 96
T: Susan DitterJ: Antonio Gallardo
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Sacramento Q (5/2), Last Promise (10/3), Deputy Czar (4/1), Fun Paddy (4/1), Zitman (9/2), Double Deep (11/2), Slick As Ice (11/2)
Rule 4
Rule 4 applies to board prices only - deduction 55p in the pound
Rule 4 applies to all bets - deduction 25p in the pound
Next Race Off
23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
