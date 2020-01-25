Meetings

20:20 Tampa Bay Downs Sat 25 January 2020

  • Race 7 - Allowance Optional Claiming
  • 1m 110y, Fast
  • 5 Runners
  • Winner$14,175.002nd$4,499.003rd$2,250.004th$1,575.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:20:36:31
3
(3)
Last Promise21
68-10OR: 91D
10/3
T: Tim PadillaJ: Jose Batista
4
(4)
Slick As Ice35
68-7OR: 88D
11/2
T: Tim PadillaJ: Scott Spieth
5
(5)
Zitman21
68-7OR: 99D
9/2
T: John RigattieriJ: Pablo Morales
6
(6)
Double Deep13
58-7OR: 96D
11/2
T: Benny FelicianoJ: Ricardo Feliciano
7
(7)
Fun Paddy9
48-2OR: 97D
4/1
T: J SweezeyJ: Angel Suarez

Non-Runners

1
(1)
Sacramento Q13
58-7OR: 99
T: Gerald BennettJ: Samy Camacho
2
(2)
Deputy Czar42
58-7OR: 96
T: Susan DitterJ: Antonio Gallardo

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Sacramento Q (5/2), Last Promise (10/3), Deputy Czar (4/1), Fun Paddy (4/1), Zitman (9/2), Double Deep (11/2), Slick As Ice (11/2)

Rule 4

Rule 4 applies to board prices only - deduction 55p in the pound

Rule 4 applies to all bets - deduction 25p in the pound

