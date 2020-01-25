Meetings

18:30 Saint Galmier Sat 25 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix Joachim - Attele
  • 1m 4f 203y, Standard
  • 15 Runners
  • Winner€3,780.002nd€1,200.003rd€599.004th€420.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:18:36:20
1
(1)
Cybele D'hermes133
80-0OR:
33/1
T: R DespresJ: S Zeghouani
2
(2)
Colorado Peneme80
80-0OR:
7/2
T: G R HuguetJ: Mme C Huguet
3
(3)
Chips De Bourgogne10
80-0OR:
10/1
T: P CallierJ: Mlle M Callier
4
(4)
Dynamic La Borie18
70-0OR:
6/1
T: M BussetJ: J Lasselin
5
(5)
Cassiopee Du Meyx18
80-0OR:
20/1
T: M MessagerJ: L Giraud
6
(6)
Balou Fleuri10
90-0OR:
66/1
T: T H IssautierJ: J Hamelet
7
(7)
Belem De Bertrange11
90-0OR:
40/1
T: K ThonnerieuxJ: G Nakache
8
(8)
Djack De Feugeres134
70-0OR:
40/1
T: K ThonnerieuxJ: H Lakhrissi
9
(9)
Baron Dairpet5
90-0OR:
11/1
T: J M VivantJ: J M Vivant
10
(10)
Conflit10
80-0OR:
40/1
T: F CarpentierJ: E Favier
11
(11)
Crack De Bas56
80-0OR:
11/4
T: M MessagerJ: P F Monier
12
(12)
Bolide Highland90
90-0OR:
12/1
T: S DumontJ: M Monier
14
(14)
Double Impact11
70-0OR:
40/1
T: G TouronJ: M M Mutel
15
(15)
Caress Oaks11
80-0OR:
40/1
T: G VidalJ: A Gaudin
16
(16)
Century Oaks243
80-0OR:
3/1
T: G VidalJ: Patrick Seiler

Non-Runners

13
(13)
Chamar D'Ici510
80-0OR: -
T: F CarpentierJ: B Fedry

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Crack De Bas (11/4), Century Oaks (3/1), Colorado Peneme (7/2), Dynamic La Borie (6/1), Chips De Bourgogne (10/1), Baron Dairpet (11/1), Bolide Highland (12/1), Cassiopee Du Meyx (20/1), Cybele D'hermes (33/1), Double Impact (40/1), Djack De Feugeres (40/1), Belem De Bertrange (40/1), Caress Oaks (40/1), Conflit (40/1), Balou Fleuri (66/1), Chamar D'Ici (66/1)

