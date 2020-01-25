Meetings

18:00 Saint Galmier Sat 25 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix Le Big Boss - Monte
  • 1m 7f 199y, Standard
  • 12 Runners
  • Winner€16,380.002nd€5,200.003rd€2,600.004th€1,820.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:18:08:45
1
Danyrose11
710-7OR:
50/1
T: A ChapeyJ: A Chapey
3
Farceur Ace67
510-7OR:
12/1
T: A TintillierJ: A Tintillier
4
Coeur De Lormat11
88-9OR:
40/1
T: M MessagerJ: Mlle L Magnenat
5
Copernic86
88-9OR:
33/1
T: T H IssautierJ: Mlle M Heymans
6
Cool Gahn97
88-13OR:
25/1
T: M MessagerJ: F Broust
7
Flycoere Folle11
58-13OR:
5/2
T: J M GaudinJ: Mlle M Ducre
8
Canaille De Morge75
88-9OR:
20/1
T: R DespresJ: A P Giraud
9
Conception Delo11
810-7OR:
10/3
T: J CuoqJ: F Desmigneux
10
Darla De Piervive11
78-9OR:
17/2
T: R DespresJ: Mlle C Jacob
11
Coco Vinarie62
810-7OR:
5/2
T: E GerbetJ: M Daougabel
12
Attends Moi10
1010-7OR:
13/2
T: J S CormyJ: E Fournigault
13
Alors De Blemont17
108-9OR:
22/1
T: P CallierJ: Mlle E Callier

Non-Runners

2
Epico Blue12
68-9OR: -
T: K ThonnerieuxJ: Mlle M Chabran

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Flycoere Folle (5/2), Coco Vinarie (5/2), Conception Delo (10/3), Epico Blue (4/1), Attends Moi (13/2), Darla De Piervive (17/2), Farceur Ace (12/1), Canaille De Morge (20/1), Alors De Blemont (22/1), Cool Gahn (25/1), Copernic (33/1), Coeur De Lormat (40/1), Danyrose (50/1)

