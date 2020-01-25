Meetings

17:27 Saint Galmier Sat 25 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix D'ouverture - Px Du Parcours Gourmand - Attele
  • 1m 1f 207y, Standard
  • 13 Runners
  • Winner€16,380.002nd€5,200.003rd€2,600.004th€1,820.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
(1)
Bijoux De Sauzette52
90-0OR:
28/1
T: P CallierJ: P Callier
2
(2)
Bolero Du Sablier10
90-0OR:
40/1
T: B ThomasJ: B Thomas
3
(3)
Chemsak Vedaquais67
80-0OR:
66/1
T: P CallierJ: Martin Cormy
4
(4)
Cybele Du Val150
80-0OR:
40/1
T: L LamaziereJ: R Turcan
5
(5)
Popeye Diamant294
90-0OR:
9/4
T: G BiendlJ: G Biendl
6
(6)
Braveheart Jiel20
90-0OR:
12/1
T: R MouriceJ: J b Bonet
7
(7)
Whole Lotta Love12
70-0OR:
5/6
T: P H DaugeardJ: Ph Daugeard
8
(8)
Clovis Du Val86
80-0OR:
33/1
T: L LamaziereJ: L Lamaziere
9
(9)
Borderline60
90-0OR:
66/1
T: Joris FilograssoJ: Th Lemoine
10
(10)
Country Des Obeaux64
80-0OR:
33/1
T: Joris FilograssoJ: J Filograsso
11
(11)
Minnestads El Paso18
70-0OR:
8/1
T: Dennis PalmqvistJ: Mme R Dahalen
12
(12)
Anaiko Keroda13
100-0OR:
80/1
T: G R HuguetJ: G R Huguet
13
(13)
Jackpot Vrijthout67
70-0OR:
8/1
T: Marc CockJ: S Stevens

Betting

Forecast

Whole Lotta Love (5/6), Popeye Diamant (9/4), Minnestads El Paso (8/1), Jackpot Vrijthout (8/1), Braveheart Jiel (12/1), Bijoux De Sauzette (28/1), Clovis Du Val (33/1), Country Des Obeaux (33/1), Bolero Du Sablier (40/1), Cybele Du Val (40/1), Chemsak Vedaquais (66/1), Borderline (66/1), Anaiko Keroda (80/1)

