Meetings
17:27 Saint Galmier Sat 25 January 2020
1
(1)
90-0OR:
28/1
2
(2)
90-0OR:
40/1
3
(3)
80-0OR:
66/1
4
(4)
80-0OR:
40/1
5
(5)
90-0OR:
9/4
6
(6)
90-0OR:
12/1
7
(7)
70-0OR:
5/6
8
(8)
80-0OR:
33/1
9
(9)
90-0OR:
66/1
10
(10)
80-0OR:
33/1
11
(11)
70-0OR:
8/1
12
(12)
100-0OR:
80/1
13
(13)
70-0OR:
8/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Whole Lotta Love (5/6), Popeye Diamant (9/4), Minnestads El Paso (8/1), Jackpot Vrijthout (8/1), Braveheart Jiel (12/1), Bijoux De Sauzette (28/1), Clovis Du Val (33/1), Country Des Obeaux (33/1), Bolero Du Sablier (40/1), Cybele Du Val (40/1), Chemsak Vedaquais (66/1), Borderline (66/1), Anaiko Keroda (80/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed