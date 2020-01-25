16:52 Saint Galmier Sat 25 January 2020
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Edoline Marceaux (2/1), Enigma Du Vif (4/1), Etincelle De Laval (9/1), Emilie Pride (9/1), Etincelle Vindecy (11/1), Emeraude D'idef (12/1), Elodie D'avril (12/1), Elverina Devavian (14/1), Elite Du Corta (16/1), Eglantine Du Jour (18/1), Esperanza De Venzo (20/1), Edelweissima (22/1), Ella De La Rive (28/1), Ella (40/1), Epione Du Goutier (40/1), Erreur De Casting (40/1), Esperanza Loulou (50/1), Elite De Bel Air (66/1)
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.