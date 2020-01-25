Meetings

16:52 Saint Galmier Sat 25 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix De La Societe Hippique - Attele
  • 1m 5f 38y, Standard
  • 18 Runners
  • Winner€10,710.002nd€3,400.003rd€1,700.004th€1,189.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:17:04:24
1
Etincelle Vindecy126
60-0OR:
11/1
T: F J PeltierJ: F J Peltier
2
Ella203
60-0OR:
40/1
T: D J HenryJ: B Thomas
3
Elite Du Corta11
60-0OR:
16/1
T: D HaonJ: A Tintillier
4
Esperanza De Venzo14
60-0OR:
20/1
T: L LerenardJ: L Lerenard
5
Elite De Bel Air18
60-0OR:
66/1
T: O MerleJ: Mlle L Fernandez
6
Esperanza Loulou139
60-0OR:
50/1
T: J p PralusJ: J P Pralus
7
Enigma Du Vif18
60-0OR:
4/1
T: B RuetJ: B Ruet
8
Emilie Pride18
60-0OR:
9/1
T: E TestardJ: M Daougabel
9
Elodie D'avril156
60-0OR:
12/1
T: Mlle C GarciaJ: F Desmigneux
10
Edelweissima54
60-0OR:
22/1
T: F JamardJ: F Jamard
11
Emeraude D'idef11
60-0OR:
12/1
T: F NakacheJ: P Callier
12
Epione Du Goutier101
60-0OR:
40/1
T: G R HuguetJ: G R Huguet
13
Erreur De Casting75
60-0OR:
40/1
T: Martial GauvinJ: L Broust
14
Eglantine Du Jour147
60-0OR:
18/1
T: T H BussetJ: Th Busset
15
Elverina Devavian75
60-0OR:
14/1
T: M BussetJ: L Verriere
16
Ella De La Rive7
60-0OR:
28/1
T: P H FerreJ: G Vidal
17
Edoline Marceaux18
60-0OR:
2/1
T: G LaurentJ: J Cuoq
18
Etincelle De Laval117
60-0OR:
9/1
T: H Chauve-LaffayJ: H Chauve-Laffay

Betting

Forecast

Edoline Marceaux (2/1), Enigma Du Vif (4/1), Etincelle De Laval (9/1), Emilie Pride (9/1), Etincelle Vindecy (11/1), Emeraude D'idef (12/1), Elodie D'avril (12/1), Elverina Devavian (14/1), Elite Du Corta (16/1), Eglantine Du Jour (18/1), Esperanza De Venzo (20/1), Edelweissima (22/1), Ella De La Rive (28/1), Ella (40/1), Epione Du Goutier (40/1), Erreur De Casting (40/1), Esperanza Loulou (50/1), Elite De Bel Air (66/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

