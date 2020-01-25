Meetings

12:30 Saint Brieuc Sat 25 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix D'Yffiniac - Attele
  • 1m 7f 144y, Standard
  • 18 Runners
  • Winner€13,860.002nd€4,400.003rd€2,200.004th€1,540.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:12:36:02
1
Cesar De Villiers28
80-0OR:
80/1
T: M MoreauJ: M Moreau
2
Destin De Linieres67
70-0OR:
11/1
T: B GuillouxJ: N Bazire
3
Darwino30
70-0OR:
6/1
T: F DelanoeJ: F Delanoe
4
Beatus Avis109
90-0OR:
33/1
T: C H PetrementJ: J Deville
5
Bernardo Du Boulay80
90-0OR:
33/1
T: Loic GroussardJ: G Prat
6
Dame Noire Phi19
70-0OR:
50/1
T: J VinigerJ: M Fribault
7
Diamond Right105
70-0OR:
18/1
T: E SzirmayJ: J F Moquet
8
Caline De Femisson28
80-0OR:
22/1
T: A MaraquinJ: O Raffin
9
Cambada D'or279
80-0OR:
25/1
T: T H CoulonJ: Cl Guillon
10
Cavalino Sacha12
80-0OR:
28/1
T: C H BoisnardJ: Ch Boisnard
11
Cocaan De Guegue8
80-0OR:
18/1
T: A LecacheuxJ: L Guinoiseau
12
Brytane Du Rozel309
90-0OR:
22/1
T: A Le CourtoisJ: A Le Courtois
13
Cosmopolite Seven112
80-0OR:
40/1
T: A HubertJ: A Hubert
14
Dutiful21
70-0OR:
9/2
T: P a Rynwalt-boulardJ: L Baudouin
15
Doudou Glycines21
70-0OR:
3/1
T: A Le CourtoisJ: F Lagadeuc
16
Bill Bonnetiere24
100-0OR:
28/1
T: C H BoisnardJ: B Rochard
17
Delmonica Vet56
70-0OR:
5/2
T: B Le BellerJ: B Le Beller
18
Boss D'Ourville36
90-0OR:
40/1
T: D ValleeJ: D Vallee

Betting

Forecast

Delmonica Vet (5/2), Doudou Glycines (3/1), Dutiful (9/2), Darwino (6/1), Destin De Linieres (11/1), Diamond Right (18/1), Cocaan De Guegue (18/1), Brytane Du Rozel (22/1), Caline De Femisson (22/1), Cambada D'or (25/1), Cavalino Sacha (28/1), Bill Bonnetiere (28/1), Bernardo Du Boulay (33/1), Beatus Avis (33/1), Boss D'Ourville (40/1), Cosmopolite Seven (40/1), Dame Noire Phi (50/1), Cesar De Villiers (80/1)

