12:00 Saint Brieuc Sat 25 January 2020

  • Prix De Pordic - Attele
  • 1m 7f 144y, Standard
  • 18 Runners
  • Winner€9,449.002nd€3,000.003rd€1,500.004th€1,050.00
  • Surface: Turf
Winning time:-Off time:12:06:53
1
Falcon De L'orbrie300
50-0OR:
40/1
T: S CerfJ: S Le Cerf
2
Fredo Dairpet8
50-0OR:
33/1
T: F HeonJ: F Heon
3
First Black33
50-0OR:
9/2
T: G M BernierJ: A Wiels
4
Fandango Glycines8
50-0OR:
33/1
T: B MarieJ: B Marie
5
Figaro D'ipejy43
50-0OR:
25/1
T: B GuillouxJ: N Bazire
6
Fleming33
50-0OR:
5/1
T: F LeblancJ: L Guinoiseau
7
First Williams261
50-0OR:
50/1
T: C H BoisnardJ: M Fribault
8
Feldspath Thepol
50-0OR:
66/1
T: C H BoisnardJ: Ch Boisnard
9
Feel Cool D'eb36
50-0OR:
8/1
T: E BeudardJ: E Beudard
10
Fito Prior14
50-0OR:
22/1
T: S DesmarresJ: S Desmarres
11
Flash Besp73
50-0OR:
40/1
T: Mlle C CheradameJ: A Marie
12
Ferry Boat141
50-0OR:
28/1
T: J W HallaisJ: J W Hallais
13
Firsso Wind14
50-0OR:
66/1
T: G PratJ: G Prat
14
Flocon Montjeanais14
50-0OR:
15/2
T: J PlanchardJ: J Planchard
15
Feeling D'hermes40
50-0OR:
12/1
T: C H HamelJ: Cl Guillon
16
Fastnet Du Hutrel57
50-0OR:
16/1
T: F ProvostJ: F Lagadeuc
17
Follow Me Flash33
50-0OR:
13/2
T: E T LefrancJ: Et Lefranc
18
Farmer Keryvon14
50-0OR:
11/4
T: F LamareJ: O Raffin

Betting

Forecast

Farmer Keryvon (11/4), First Black (9/2), Fleming (5/1), Follow Me Flash (13/2), Flocon Montjeanais (15/2), Feel Cool D'eb (8/1), Feeling D'hermes (12/1), Fastnet Du Hutrel (16/1), Fito Prior (22/1), Figaro D'ipejy (25/1), Ferry Boat (28/1), Fredo Dairpet (33/1), Fandango Glycines (33/1), Flash Besp (40/1), Falcon De L'orbrie (40/1), First Williams (50/1), Firsso Wind (66/1), Feldspath Thepol (66/1)

