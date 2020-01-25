Meetings
14:32 Pau Sat 25 January 2020
2
510-10OR:
5/1
3
510-7OR:
50/1
4
510-7OR:
8/11
5
510-7OR:
12/1
6
Cardiff415
510-7OR:
14/1
7
Hallomin31
510-7OR:
80/1
8
Sexyfish68
510-7OR:
5/2
9
Fundy16
510-3OR:
12/1
10
510-3OR:
100/1
11
510-3OR:
100/1
Non-Runners
1
Vichuquen31
510-10OR: -
T: A Chaille-ChailleJ: P Dubourg
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
La Sentosa (8/11), Vichuquen (2/1), Sexyfish (5/2), Mega Heart (5/1), Faitque De L'isle (12/1), Fundy (12/1), Cardiff (14/1), Drop Sunday Lord (50/1), Hallomin (80/1), Flore D'ainay (100/1), Miss Sento (100/1)
Next Race Off
23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
