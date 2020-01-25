Meetings
13:52 Pau Sat 25 January 2020
1
(10)
Madeob17
59-6OR:
25/1
2
(8)
59-5OR:
3/1
3
(6)
59-5OR: D
14/1
4
(9)
89-4OR: C
9/1
5
(7)
88-12OR:
5/1
6
(13)
88-11OR: D
15/2
7
(5)
68-5OR:
28/1
8
(12)
78-4OR:
13/2
9
(2)
Brooke22
78-1OR: D
5/1
10
(4)
Gossipe18
58-0OR:
8/1
11
(3)
58-0OR:
25/1
12
(1)
Izeba18
78-0OR: CD
14/1
13
(14)
Peliasv61
68-0OR:
50/1
14
(11)
Quentorv44
68-0OR:
40/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Not A Lady (3/1), Polo Dream (5/1), Brooke (5/1), Sang Espagnola (13/2), Premier Avril (15/2), Gossipe (8/1), Eliminator (9/1), Izeba (14/1), Falco Delavilliere (14/1), Bella Canarias (25/1), Madeo (25/1), Journaliste (28/1), Quentor (40/1), Pelias (50/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed