Lingfield Sat 25 January 2020
Colt by Ruler Of The World, has shown definite promise in novice outings at Wolverhampton and here over a mile since switching to the AW; interesting to see if further improvement comes now upped in trip.
Narrowly denied at Southwell over a mile this month on fifth AW start; winner has scored again since and should be a leading player if handling this longer trip with Connor Murtagh taking 3lb off.
Promise in all three starts so far in novice company, including here. Goes up in distance for this handicap debut and starts off in relatively calm waters. Can be competitive if improving.
Showed a modicum of promise on debut at Lingfield (7f, good to soft) in July but failed to build on that since switched to AW in two runs since. Must improve in first-time blinkers now sent handicapping.
Has shown promise in novice company but will have to improve on Wolverhampton handicap debut (1m1½f) this month to score (hung left); blinkers added today.
Steady improver for Sir Mark Prescott and duly off the mark on debut for this trainer at Wolverhampton (1m1½f) 10 days ago when suited by fast pace and finishing to good effect. 5lb higher now.
Not much to get excited about in three qualifying runs, goes handicapping upped in distance and with plenty improvement to find. Trainer/jockey team boast 28 per-cent strike rate (32-115) previous 12 months.
Was 2L fourth in Wolverhampton race won by Nikolayeva 10 days ago, showing improvement. Visored now and 5lb better off with the winner.
Well held in all five starts thus far, including when sporting cheekpieces (retained) at Wolverhampton recently on step up to this sort of trip. Remains early days but improvement required.
More exposed than plenty of these rivals and wide-margin defeats very much the norm so far; hard to have confidence in a chance of fortune.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Itwouldberudenotto (10/3), Cottonopolis (4/1), Prince Percy (9/2), Arabescato (6/1), Manap (7/1), I Hear Thunder (8/1), Nikolayeva (12/1), Sparkling Or Still (12/1), Xquisite (33/1), Dark Side Division (50/1)
Verdict
- Itwouldberudenotto
- I Hear Thunder
- Nikolayeva
Video Replay
