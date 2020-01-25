Meetings

12:00 Lingfield Sat 25 January 2020

  • Ladbrokes Where The Nation Plays Handicap (Div 1) (Class 6)
  • 1m 2f, Standard
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner£2,782.002nd£828.003rd£414.004th£300.005th£300.006th£300.007th£300.008th£300.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:2m 6.91sOff time:12:01:44
1
(6)
Cottonopolis21
39-9OR: 67
4/1
T: M JohnstonJ: J Fanning

Colt by Ruler Of The World, has shown definite promise in novice outings at Wolverhampton and here over a mile since switching to the AW; interesting to see if further improvement comes now upped in trip.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(4)
Itwouldberudenotto22
39-7OR: 65BF
10/3
T: R A FaheyJ: Connor Murtagh (3)

Narrowly denied at Southwell over a mile this month on fifth AW start; winner has scored again since and should be a leading player if handling this longer trip with Connor Murtagh taking 3lb off.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(9)
Prince Percy21
39-5OR: 63
9/2
T: G L MooreJ: L P Keniry

Promise in all three starts so far in novice company, including here. Goes up in distance for this handicap debut and starts off in relatively calm waters. Can be competitive if improving.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(1)
Manapb115
39-4OR: 62
7/1
T: Archie WatsonJ: Hollie Doyle

Showed a modicum of promise on debut at Lingfield (7f, good to soft) in July but failed to build on that since switched to AW in two runs since. Must improve in first-time blinkers now sent handicapping.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
5
(8)
Sparkling Or Stillb119
39-3OR: 61
12/1
T: D R LaniganJ: S W Kelly

Has shown promise in novice company but will have to improve on Wolverhampton handicap debut (1m1½f) this month to score (hung left); blinkers added today.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
6
(7)
Nikolayevap,h10
39-2OR: 60
12/1
T: M ApplebyJ: L Morris

Steady improver for Sir Mark Prescott and duly off the mark on debut for this trainer at Wolverhampton (1m1½f) 10 days ago when suited by fast pace and finishing to good effect. 5lb higher now.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(10)
I Hear Thunder23
38-13OR: 57
8/1
T: J TateJ: P J McDonald

Not much to get excited about in three qualifying runs, goes handicapping upped in distance and with plenty improvement to find. Trainer/jockey team boast 28 per-cent strike rate (32-115) previous 12 months.

Last RunWatch last race
8
(3)
Arabescatov110
38-10OR: 54
6/1
T: N P LittmodenJ: Callum Shepherd

Was 2L fourth in Wolverhampton race won by Nikolayeva 10 days ago, showing improvement. Visored now and 5lb better off with the winner.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
9
(2)
Xquisitep19
38-2OR: 45
33/1
T: J S MooreJ: Laura Coughlan (7)

Well held in all five starts thus far, including when sporting cheekpieces (retained) at Wolverhampton recently on step up to this sort of trip. Remains early days but improvement required.

Last RunWatch last race
10
(5)
Dark Side Division14
38-2OR: 45
50/1
T: J RyanJ: Darragh Keenan (3)

More exposed than plenty of these rivals and wide-margin defeats very much the norm so far; hard to have confidence in a chance of fortune.

Last RunWatch last race

Betting

Forecast

Itwouldberudenotto (10/3), Cottonopolis (4/1), Prince Percy (9/2), Arabescato (6/1), Manap (7/1), I Hear Thunder (8/1), Nikolayeva (12/1), Sparkling Or Still (12/1), Xquisite (33/1), Dark Side Division (50/1)

Verdict

He found only one too strong at Southwell last time and there's a good chance this longer trip will suit ITWOULDBERUDENOTTO. Most of the 4lb ratings-rise dished out is offset by Connor Murtagh's claim and they have leading prospects. The strike-rate of his trainer/jockey combo ensures that I Hear Thunder is a notable handicap debutant, while Prince Percy may also improve. Nikolayeva can confirm Wolverhampton form with Arabescato.
  1. Itwouldberudenotto
  2. I Hear Thunder
  3. Nikolayeva

Video Replay

