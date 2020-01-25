Meetings

20:36 Gulfstream Sat 25 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 9 - Inside Information Stakes Presented By Runhappy Matchmaker Series (Fillies' Grade 2)
  • 7f, Fast
  • 12 Runners
  • Winner$126,000.002nd$40,000.003rd$20,001.004th$14,000.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:20:44:14
1
(1)
Liza Star49
68-8OR: 105
40/1
T: Peter WalderJ: Miguel Vasquez
2
(2)
Wildwood's Beauty42
48-10OR: 104BFD
11/2
T: Scott BeckerJ: J R Leparoux
3
(3)
Baccarat Fashion28
58-6OR: 101D
50/1
T: Peter WalderJ: Roberto Alvarado Jr
4
(4)
J P's Delight42
48-10OR: 105D
20/1
T: Kathleen O'ConnellJ: Jairo Rendon
5
(5)
Blamed343
58-8OR: 105D
11/2
T: William MottJ: Irad Ortiz Jr
6
(6)
Nonna Madeline36
48-6OR: 102D
4/1
T: Todd PletcherJ: John Velazquez
7
(7)
Spiced Perfection49
58-12OR: 107D
5/4
T: Peter MillerJ: Javier Castellano
8
(8)
Bronx Beauty42
58-10OR: 100D
40/1
T: Anthony MargottaJ: Emisael Jaramillo
9
(9)
Heavenhasmynikki42
58-10OR: 89D
80/1
T: R Hess JrJ: Jose Bracho
10
(10)
A Bit Of Both42
48-10OR: 97BFD
25/1
T: Jason ServisJ: Paco Lopez
11
(11)
Pink Sands42
58-12OR: 99D
9/2
T: Claude McgaugheyJ: Jose Ortiz
12
(12)
Our Super Freak119
48-10OR: 101D
50/1
T: Cherie DevauxJ: Tyler Gaffalione

Betting

Forecast

Spiced Perfection (5/4), Nonna Madeline (4/1), Pink Sands (9/2), Wildwood's Beauty (11/2), Blamed (11/2), J P's Delight (20/1), A Bit Of Both (25/1), Liza Star (40/1), Bronx Beauty (40/1), Our Super Freak (50/1), Baccarat Fashion (50/1), Heavenhasmynikki (80/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

