Gulfstream Sat 25 January 2020

  • Race 8 - La Prevoyante Stakes (Fillies' Grade 3)
  • 1m 4f, Firm
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner$126,000.002nd$40,000.003rd$20,001.004th$14,000.00
  • Surface: Turf
Winning time:-Off time:20:11:28
1
(1)
La Australiana28
48-6OR: 104
50/1
T: Juan AvilaJ: Emisael Jaramillo
2
(2)
Simply Beautiful70
48-6OR: 103
9/2
T: A P O'BrienJ: R L Moore
3
(3)
Kelsey's Cross105
48-6OR: 104
22/1
T: P BianconeJ: Romero Maragh
4
(4)
Mean Mary34
48-6OR: 108
9/4
T: H MotionJ: Luis Saez
5
(5)
Touriga28
58-10OR: 103
8/1
T: H MotionJ: John Velazquez
6
(6)
Lady Paname427
68-6OR: 115
11/8
T: Chad BrownJ: Irad Ortiz Jr
7
(7)
War Cabinet28
58-6OR: 109
20/1
T: Claude McgaugheyJ: Jose Ortiz
8
(8)
Latest Version59
58-6OR: 93
40/1
T: Victoria OliverJ: Joel Rosario
9
(9)
Raining Lemons28
68-6OR: 107
28/1
T: Michael MatzJ: Tyler Gaffalione
10
(10)
Get Explicit56
58-6OR: 114BF
12/1
T: Barbara MinshallJ: Edgard Zayas

Betting

Forecast

Lady Paname (11/8), Mean Mary (9/4), Simply Beautiful (9/2), Touriga (8/1), Get Explicit (12/1), War Cabinet (20/1), Kelsey's Cross (22/1), Raining Lemons (28/1), Latest Version (40/1), La Australiana (50/1)

