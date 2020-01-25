Meetings
20:03 Gulfstream Sat 25 January 2020
1
(1)
48-6OR: 104
50/1
2
(2)
48-6OR: 103
9/2
3
(3)
48-6OR: 104
22/1
4
(4)
48-6OR: 108
9/4
5
(5)
Touriga28
58-10OR: 103
8/1
6
(6)
Lady Paname427
68-6OR: 115
11/8
7
(7)
58-6OR: 109
20/1
8
(8)
58-6OR: 93
40/1
9
(9)
68-6OR: 107
28/1
10
(10)
58-6OR: 114BF
12/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Lady Paname (11/8), Mean Mary (9/4), Simply Beautiful (9/2), Touriga (8/1), Get Explicit (12/1), War Cabinet (20/1), Kelsey's Cross (22/1), Raining Lemons (28/1), Latest Version (40/1), La Australiana (50/1)
Next Race Off
23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
