18:27 Gulfstream Sat 25 January 2020
1
(1)
78-8OR: 109D
7/1
2
(2)
68-8OR: 112BFD
5/4
3
(3)
Factorofwon134
58-6OR: 101BFD
25/1
4
(4)
48-6OR: 103D
28/1
5
(5)
58-12OR: 110D
5/2
6
(6)
48-6OR: 101BFD
16/1
7
(7)
48-6OR: 105D
7/1
8
(8)
Keota38
58-6OR: 99D
6/1
9
(9)
58-6OR: 104D
50/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Girls Know Best (5/4), Jean Elizabeth (5/2), Keota (6/1), Thinkin Cowtown (7/1), Ambassador Luna (7/1), Moonlight Romance (16/1), Factorofwon (25/1), Charmaine's Mia (28/1), Miss Deplorable (50/1)
Next Race Off
23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
