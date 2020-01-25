Meetings

18:27 Gulfstream Sat 25 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 5 - Stakes
  • 5f, Firm
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner$94,500.002nd$29,999.003rd$15,000.004th$10,500.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:18:34:40
1
(1)
Thinkin Cowtown49
78-8OR: 109D
7/1
T: Georgina BaxterJ: Tyler Gaffalione
2
(2)
Girls Know Best28
68-8OR: 112BFD
5/4
T: Eddie KenneallyJ: Jose Ortiz
3
(3)
Factorofwon134
58-6OR: 101BFD
25/1
T: Christophe ClementJ: Joel Rosario
4
(4)
Charmaine's Mia20
48-6OR: 103D
28/1
T: Michael McDonaldJ: Edgard Zayas
5
(5)
Jean Elizabeth28
58-12OR: 110D
5/2
T: Larry RivelliJ: Irad Ortiz Jr
6
(6)
Moonlight Romance45
48-6OR: 101BFD
16/1
T: Wesley WardJ: John Velazquez
7
(7)
Ambassador Luna84
48-6OR: 105D
7/1
T: James GulickJ: Luis Saez
8
(8)
Keota38
58-6OR: 99D
6/1
T: Jason ServisJ: Paco Lopez
9
(9)
Miss Deplorable77
58-6OR: 104D
50/1
T: Baltazar GalvanJ: Jose Ferrer

Betting

Forecast

Girls Know Best (5/4), Jean Elizabeth (5/2), Keota (6/1), Thinkin Cowtown (7/1), Ambassador Luna (7/1), Moonlight Romance (16/1), Factorofwon (25/1), Charmaine's Mia (28/1), Miss Deplorable (50/1)

