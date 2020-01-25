Meetings

15:20 Fairyhouse Sat 25 January 2020

  • Easter Festival Saturday 11th To Monday 13th April Maiden Hurdle
  • 2m 4f, Yielding
  • 18 Runners
  • Winner€7,800.002nd€2,600.003rd€1,300.004th€650.005th€391.006th€260.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:5m 16.6sOff time:15:22:28
1
Aarons Day27
611-12OR: 113
11/8
T: O McKiernanJ: B Browne (5)

Three-race maiden over hurdles but those runs have not been without encouragement. Positives outweigh the negatives and he is likely to be in the mix here.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Castlegrange10
611-12OR:
33/1
T: James DulleaJ: C J Orr (5)

Has been struggling when beaten over 100L in a Tramore bumper and a Limerick maiden hurdle over Christmas. Hints of improvement since but not enough for consideration in this contest.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Coppercoast Paudie46
711-12OR:
100/1
T: Ms M FlynnJ: D J McInerney

By an Ascot Gold Cup winner out of a twice pulled-up pointer and daughter of Supreme Leader. Beaten over 50L in three career starts to date over hurdles when sent off at odds of 100/1 on each occasion.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Delaney's Crosst109
811-12OR:
100/1
T: S J MahonJ: A M King (7)

Nothing of note in three bumper starts before a couple of dismal efforts over hurdles since September. Will need to improve on overall form to play a significant role in this contest.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Epson Du Houxh24
611-12OR: BF
9/2
T: H De BromheadJ: Rachael Blackmore

Has so far failed to live up to his £100,000 price tag in a couple of wretched displays over hurdles since November. Looks a tall order on form shown.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Golden Nomadt40
611-12OR: BF
11/4
T: G ElliottJ: D N Russell

Dual point-to-point winner. Improved effort on latest start in a Naas 2m maiden on soft ground last month. Should be a leading contender in this company.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Magic Piper40
611-12OR:
66/1
T: T GibneyJ: O R Brown (7)

Sent off at big prices in three career hurdle starts so far before running accordingly on each occasion. Needs to improve significantly.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Man On The Run24
711-12OR:
12/1
T: A MullinsJ: D E Mullins

Far from disgraced in a number of starts over hurdles since last month but the manner and distance beaten is of a major concern. Will need to improve to figure.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Half And Half22
511-9OR:
100/1
T: Shane CrawleyJ: A W Short (3)

Tailed off in bumper and maiden hurdle company since May as well as suffering heavy defeat on the Flat including on the AW at Dundalk earlier this month. Others make more appeal.

Last RunWatch last race
10
Happie Dayst27
511-9OR:
50/1
T: T GibneyJ: D J O'Keeffe

Not devoid of ability in bumpers, but was sent off at 66-1 on hurdles debut at Naas, when he fell at the second before a dismal effort at Limerick when last seen over Christmas. Plenty to prove.

Last RunWatch last race
11
Lord Lariatt114
511-9OR:
100/1
T: K ThorntonJ: Gavin Peter Brouder (7)

Pulled up on his sole start between the flags, and failed to beat a rival when badly tailed off on his hurdles debut at Navan before dismal efforts over timber and at this venue earlier this month in a 2m1f beginners chase.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
12
Mattie's Mountain16
511-9OR: 90
22/1
T: E McCarthyJ: B J Foley (5)

Four-race maiden who showed plenty of improvement to finish fourth of 11 in a Clonmel handicap hurdle over 2m1f on heavy ground earlier this month. Possible improvement on the cards.

Last RunWatch last race
13
Plentiful21
511-9OR:
66/1
T: E DoyleJ: P T Enright

Three-race maiden struggling in a couple of contests at Punchestown and Cork before falling three out when making no impression on the leaders earlier this month.

Last RunWatch last race
14
The Gabby Cabbyt28
511-9OR:
20/1
T: Mrs J HarringtonJ: S F O'Keeffe (5)

Hints of improvement in a number of starts over hurdles failed to continue at Leopardstown over Christmas. Easier task here but plenty to find on recent offerings.

Last RunWatch last race
15
You Should Haveb127
511-9OR:
100/1
T: P NolanJ: B J Cooper

Not much to shout about in four dismal efforts over hurdles since making his debut in November. First time blinkers unlikely to bring about the required amount of improvement needed to play a role here.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
16
Mal De Mer14
611-5OR:
14/1
T: Matthew J SmithJ: K M Donoghue

Four-race maiden beaten over 30L on each start since her debut last May. Requires a chunk of improvement to play a role in this contest.

Last RunWatch last race
17
Commander Lady10
511-2OR:
20/1
T: Mrs J HarringtonJ: P D Kennedy

Hints of improvement and signs of ability on second start over hurdles in a Punchestown 2m4f mares' maiden on soft/heavy ground earlier this month. Still plenty to prove.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
18
I'll Be That Lady30
511-2OR:
66/1
T: Brian M McMahonJ: M A Enright

Three-race maiden never a factor beaten over 59L on each start since the daughter of Mahler made her debut over timber in October. Looks vulnerable.

Last RunWatch last race

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Halsafari611-127/1
T: M J BoweJ: B Hayes

Forecast

Aarons Day (11/8), Golden Nomad (11/4), Epson Du Houx (9/2), Man On The Run (12/1), Mal De Mer (14/1), Commander Lady (20/1), The Gabby Cabby (20/1), Mattie's Mountain (22/1), Castlegrange (33/1), Happie Days (50/1), I'll Be That Lady (66/1), Plentiful (66/1), Magic Piper (66/1), Lord Lariat (100/1), You Should Have (100/1), Delaney's Cross (100/1), Coppercoast Paudie (100/1), Half And Half (100/1)

Verdict

The trainer and jockey combination of Gordon Elliott and Davy Russell can land the spoils with their Gold Well gelding GOLDEN NOMAD. The six-year-old finally showed signs of improvement at Naas last month and continue his progression at the expense of the Oliver McKieran-trained Aarons Day who appears to be a potential improver. The Gigginstown House Stud-owned Epson Du Houx for trainer Henry De Bromhead and the Jessica Harrington-trained The Gabby Cabby can compete for remaining prize money while Mattie's Mountain could go well at a price.
  1. Golden Nomad
  2. Aarons Day
  3. The Gabby Cabby

