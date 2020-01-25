Verdict

Golden Nomad Aarons Day The Gabby Cabby

The trainer and jockey combination of Gordon Elliott and Davy Russell can land the spoils with their Gold Well gelding. The six-year-old finally showed signs of improvement at Naas last month and continue his progression at the expense of the Oliver McKieran-trainedwho appears to be a potential improver. The Gigginstown House Stud-ownedfor trainer Henry De Bromhead and the Jessica Harrington-trainedcan compete for remaining prize money whilecould go well at a price.