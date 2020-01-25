15:20 Fairyhouse Sat 25 January 2020
Three-race maiden over hurdles but those runs have not been without encouragement. Positives outweigh the negatives and he is likely to be in the mix here.
Has been struggling when beaten over 100L in a Tramore bumper and a Limerick maiden hurdle over Christmas. Hints of improvement since but not enough for consideration in this contest.
By an Ascot Gold Cup winner out of a twice pulled-up pointer and daughter of Supreme Leader. Beaten over 50L in three career starts to date over hurdles when sent off at odds of 100/1 on each occasion.
Nothing of note in three bumper starts before a couple of dismal efforts over hurdles since September. Will need to improve on overall form to play a significant role in this contest.
Has so far failed to live up to his £100,000 price tag in a couple of wretched displays over hurdles since November. Looks a tall order on form shown.
Dual point-to-point winner. Improved effort on latest start in a Naas 2m maiden on soft ground last month. Should be a leading contender in this company.
Sent off at big prices in three career hurdle starts so far before running accordingly on each occasion. Needs to improve significantly.
Far from disgraced in a number of starts over hurdles since last month but the manner and distance beaten is of a major concern. Will need to improve to figure.
Tailed off in bumper and maiden hurdle company since May as well as suffering heavy defeat on the Flat including on the AW at Dundalk earlier this month. Others make more appeal.
Not devoid of ability in bumpers, but was sent off at 66-1 on hurdles debut at Naas, when he fell at the second before a dismal effort at Limerick when last seen over Christmas. Plenty to prove.
Pulled up on his sole start between the flags, and failed to beat a rival when badly tailed off on his hurdles debut at Navan before dismal efforts over timber and at this venue earlier this month in a 2m1f beginners chase.
Four-race maiden who showed plenty of improvement to finish fourth of 11 in a Clonmel handicap hurdle over 2m1f on heavy ground earlier this month. Possible improvement on the cards.
Three-race maiden struggling in a couple of contests at Punchestown and Cork before falling three out when making no impression on the leaders earlier this month.
Hints of improvement in a number of starts over hurdles failed to continue at Leopardstown over Christmas. Easier task here but plenty to find on recent offerings.
Not much to shout about in four dismal efforts over hurdles since making his debut in November. First time blinkers unlikely to bring about the required amount of improvement needed to play a role here.
Four-race maiden beaten over 30L on each start since her debut last May. Requires a chunk of improvement to play a role in this contest.
Hints of improvement and signs of ability on second start over hurdles in a Punchestown 2m4f mares' maiden on soft/heavy ground earlier this month. Still plenty to prove.
Three-race maiden never a factor beaten over 59L on each start since the daughter of Mahler made her debut over timber in October. Looks vulnerable.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Halsafari
|6
|11-12
|7/1
|T: M J BoweJ: B Hayes
Betting
Forecast
Aarons Day (11/8), Golden Nomad (11/4), Epson Du Houx (9/2), Man On The Run (12/1), Mal De Mer (14/1), Commander Lady (20/1), The Gabby Cabby (20/1), Mattie's Mountain (22/1), Castlegrange (33/1), Happie Days (50/1), I'll Be That Lady (66/1), Plentiful (66/1), Magic Piper (66/1), Lord Lariat (100/1), You Should Have (100/1), Delaney's Cross (100/1), Coppercoast Paudie (100/1), Half And Half (100/1)
Verdict
- Golden Nomad
- Aarons Day
- The Gabby Cabby
