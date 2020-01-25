Verdict

Jon Snow Bold Pearl Galet D'oudairies

Despite disappointing on his first couple of starts at Cork and Leopardstown,can get off the mark at the third time of asking for leading trainer/jockey combination of Willie Mullins and Paul Townend. The drop in trip should suit for the five-year-old as he gets the better ofmaking her hurdling debut following a number of creditable efforts in Grade 1 and Grade 2 contests in the spring.who made a pleasing effort on hurdling debut in a mares' maiden contest over 2m2f on soft ground earlier this month andin the colours of Simon Munir and Isaac Souede can compete for remaining honours. The Jessica Harrington-trainedis shortlisted.