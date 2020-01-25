14:45 Fairyhouse Sat 25 January 2020
76-rated handicapper for Sir Mark Prescott posting a number of solid and consistent starts in the spring on the Flat. Not disgraced on hurdling debut when seventh of 22 at big odds in a Punchestown maiden earlier this month.
Gelding by San Frontieres out of a Mizzen Mast. Pulled up on sole point-to-point start when last seen in February 2018. Appears to have a mountain to climb on rules debut.
Far from disgraced in a couple of initial maiden hurdle spins since September. In the right hands to improve but a good chance handicaps will suit on the back of this run.
Solid and consistent in three point-to-point starts without managing to get his head in front in 2018. No impression on leaders when reappearing in a Punchestown maiden hurdle earlier this month. Best watched on this occasion.
Winner of three of his 11 starts on the Flat including a couple of victories on the AW at Dundalk. Market likely to reveal expectations on hurdling introduction.
Eight-race maiden well held in three starts over hurdles including a 57L reversal on first start for new connections at Limerick over Christmas. Has a lot to find in this contest.
Well related Presenting gelding out of a winning half-sister to Grade One scorer Fundamentalist. Never a factor on both starts over hurdles in September/October. Others preferred.
Returned from a lengthy absence with a couple of starts over hurdles at Cork and Leopardstown towards the end of the year. Not disgraced but failed to fulfill expectations.
Winner of two of his 20 starts on the Flat with both victories when in the hands of trainer Mark Johnston winning over 1m½f and 1m1f. Market likely the best guide on hurdling debut.
Looked a good prospect when winning on bumper debut at Galway in October. Well held and never a factor in a couple of spins over hurdles at Leopardstown and Punchestown in the last month.
Gelding by Recital. 18th of 24 no impression falling 85L behind the winner on hurdling debut at Naas over 2m3f last month. Others hold sturdier claims.
Struggling in recent starts at Dundalk. Well beaten on sole start over hurdles at Gowran Park in February last year.
Consistent at her level on the Flat, with two wins and nine placed efforts in 30 runs. No impression on the winner in a couple of starts over hurdles since September.
Sent off at big prices in a couple of starts over hurdles before running accordingly on each occasion and unlikely to be making a significant impact in this contest.
Course winner that has also won over this trip. Winner of two of her four career bumper starts including in Grade 2 company at Leopardstown last February. Could be of strong market interest on hurdling debut.
Early promise of a number of bumpers 12 months ago appear to have leveled out. No extra two out before a mistake at the last on hurdling debut at this venue earlier this month.
Pleasing effort on hurdling debut in a mares' maiden contest over 2m2f on soft ground finishing fourth of 19 beaten 5½L. Will look to progress in this company.
Daughter of Recital out of an Oscar mare. Pulled up when tailed off on sole point-to-point start last month. Unlikely to make a winning debut in first-time hood.
Daughter of Presenting. Slight mistake at the fourth before making no impression on hurdling debut fading to finish down the field in a 19 runner contest.
Daughter of Maxios. Modest at best on the Flat and very disappointing on hurdles debut at Leopardstown on St Stephens day. Plenty to find.
Daughter of Oscar out of a Glacial Storm mare. Dam, point-to-point winner. Too many mistakes on hurdling debut at Navan over a similar trip last month to be giving consideration to the mare here.
Daughter of Galileo. Down the field on debut in a Naas 2m maiden hurdle on soft ground in December before a similar effort at Clonmel earlier this month. Vast improvement needed.
Gelding by Racinger out of a French bred mare. Couple of decent efforts on the Flat in France last year. Likely to be popular in the market on hurdling debut for respected connections.
78-rated Flat handicapper for trainer Johnny Murtagh. No impression on hurdling debut in a Leopardstown 2m maiden over Christmas before a hint of improvement at Punchestown earlier this month. Worth a market check.
Placed once from four starts for Marcus Tregoning last term and showed promise after six-month absence when fair fourth on hurdles bow at Limerick on Boxing Day. First time blinkers unlikely to bring about the required amount of improvement needed.
Last Year's Winner
|Chosen Mate
|6
|11-12
|14/1
|T: G ElliottJ: J W Kennedy
Betting
Forecast
Jon Snow (1/1), Santa Rossa (4/1), Exit Poll (9/2), Galet D'oudairies (15/2), Centurion Steel (11/1), Lynwood Gold (20/1), Two Shoe Tom (20/1), Powerful Ted (28/1), Bold Pearl (33/1), Classy Diva (33/1), Alabaster (50/1), Hardy Man (50/1), Sirjack Thomas (50/1), Saga Bolton (66/1), Moghram (66/1), Greenpanda (66/1), Insane Bolt (66/1), Ladymorata (100/1), Cosa Ban (100/1), Royal Recital (100/1), Scotsman's Bay (100/1), Nodoubtaboutthat (100/1), Calibrator (100/1), Galaxy Girl (100/1), Walk Me Home (100/1), Badness Backfires (100/1), Loudest Whisper (100/1), Smiths Girl (150/1)
Verdict
- Jon Snow
- Bold Pearl
- Galet D'oudairies
Video Replay
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.