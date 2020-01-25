Verdict

Ask And Answer Ask Mary Kayf Thou

The Sean Aherne-trainedgot off the mark over the larger obstacles at the sixth time of asking when landing a Navan 3m handicap earlier this month off a 6lb lower mark. The seven-year-old can continue the winning thread here ahead of the improvingwho finished ½L behind Ask and Answer at Navan earlier this month. In a race with plenty of gallant veterans taking their chance the minor honours are likely to be between the nine-year-oldand the 10-year-old