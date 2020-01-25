13:35 Fairyhouse Sat 25 January 2020
Veteran, winner of three of his 45 starts over the larger obstacles and comes here without a win in over three years. Unlikely to make a significant impact now 8lb lower than last winning mark.
Generally consistent chaser/hurdler who wins his fair share of races. Not won over fences since landing a Gowran Park contest over 2m in November 2017 off a 6lb higher mark.
Winner over C&D the Kayf Tara gelding has solid form round here winning one of his six starts at the track hitting the frame on a further three occasions. Shouldn't be underestimated.
Off the mark over the larger obstacles at the sixth time of asking when landing a Navan 3m handicap earlier this month off a 6lb lower mark. Another bold bid likely.
Posted a career best effort in three starts over fences finishing second of 16 beaten ½L behind Ask And Answer over 3m earlier this month. Up 3lb but rates a leading contender.
Winner of one of his six starts over the chase fences but a little out of sorts in a number of dismal efforts since October. Hard to place any faith in.
Veteran who has won two of his four starts over C&D the last of which came in January 2018. Last victory came in December that year at Clonmel off a 10lb lower mark and hard to see any improvement now.
14-race maiden without success in five starts over the larger obstacles. Well held in a couple of starts since October and hard to make a case for in this company.
Mixed bag of efforts in a number of starts over fences since returning from a break in October. Market likely to be the best guide in this contest.
Still running well in the latter stages of his career with the veteran visiting the winners enclosure as recently as November. Capable of a big run if in the mood.
Three from 34 over fences the veteran has ran with plenty of credit in a number of starts over fences since the start of December. May find a couple of better handicapped sorts lurking.
Nothing to stir encouragement in four career starts over fences including three disappointing efforts since November. Form doesn't warrant support here.
The veteran ran well in defeat finishing fourth of 16 beaten over 18L in a Navan 3m handicap on soft/heavy ground earlier this month. Still without success in 24 starts over fences and losing run set to continue.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Kayf Thou
|8
|10-11
|20/1
|T: G ElliottJ: J W Kennedy
Betting
Forecast
Ask And Answer (11/4), Ask Mary (7/2), Kayf Thou (6/1), Witness Of Fashion (8/1), Flynsini (12/1), Turndownthevolume (12/1), Persian Wind (16/1), Johnnys Girl (16/1), Capture The Drama (20/1), He Rock's (20/1), It's Only A Number (20/1), Sweet As A Nut (20/1), Night Sir (33/1)
Verdict
- Ask And Answer
- Ask Mary
- Kayf Thou
