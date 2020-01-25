Meetings

13:35 Fairyhouse Sat 25 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Bobbyjo Bistro Handicap Chase (0-109)
  • 3m 1f, Yielding to Soft
  • 13 Runners
  • Winner€7,200.002nd€2,400.003rd€1,200.004th€599.005th€360.006th€240.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:7m 3.0sOff time:13:37:12
1
He Rock'sb,t15
1111-12OR: 105D
20/1
T: S J MahonJ: K M Donoghue

Veteran, winner of three of his 45 starts over the larger obstacles and comes here without a win in over three years. Unlikely to make a significant impact now 8lb lower than last winning mark.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Persian Windt13
1011-12OR: 105
16/1
T: J P DempseyJ: L P Dempsey

Generally consistent chaser/hurdler who wins his fair share of races. Not won over fences since landing a Gowran Park contest over 2m in November 2017 off a 6lb higher mark.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Kayf Thoub24
911-11OR: 104BFCD
6/1
T: G ElliottJ: D N Russell

Winner over C&D the Kayf Tara gelding has solid form round here winning one of his six starts at the track hitting the frame on a further three occasions. Shouldn't be underestimated.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Ask And Answert7
711-10OR: 103
11/4
T: S AherneJ: E Walsh (7)

Off the mark over the larger obstacles at the sixth time of asking when landing a Navan 3m handicap earlier this month off a 6lb lower mark. Another bold bid likely.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
5
Ask Maryp7
711-9OR: 102
7/2
T: R H LalorJ: Miss E A Lalor (5)

Posted a career best effort in three starts over fences finishing second of 16 beaten ½L behind Ask And Answer over 3m earlier this month. Up 3lb but rates a leading contender.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Sweet As A Nutt30
1011-9OR: 102
20/1
T: Michael BarryJ: B J Foley (5)

Winner of one of his six starts over the chase fences but a little out of sorts in a number of dismal efforts since October. Hard to place any faith in.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Capture The Drama24
1211-7OR: 100CD
20/1
T: Aengus KingJ: Mr E Mahon (7)

Veteran who has won two of his four starts over C&D the last of which came in January 2018. Last victory came in December that year at Clonmel off a 10lb lower mark and hard to see any improvement now.

Last RunWatch last race
8
It's Only A Number24
711-7OR: 100
20/1
T: Francis J FloodJ: N P Madden

14-race maiden without success in five starts over the larger obstacles. Well held in a couple of starts since October and hard to make a case for in this company.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Turndownthevolume11
910-11OR: 90
12/1
T: R TectorJ: O R Brown (7)

Mixed bag of efforts in a number of starts over fences since returning from a break in October. Market likely to be the best guide in this contest.

Last RunWatch last race
10
Witness Of Fashionp11
1410-9OR: 88CD
8/1
T: Patrick RooneyJ: T Ryan (7)

Still running well in the latter stages of his career with the veteran visiting the winners enclosure as recently as November. Capable of a big run if in the mood.

Last RunWatch last race
11
Flynsini13
1210-7OR: 86
12/1
T: P M ClokeJ: J J Slevin

Three from 34 over fences the veteran has ran with plenty of credit in a number of starts over fences since the start of December. May find a couple of better handicapped sorts lurking.

Last RunWatch last race
12
Johnnys Girlt15
810-0OR: 79
16/1
T: Norman LeeJ: S D Torrens (7)

Nothing to stir encouragement in four career starts over fences including three disappointing efforts since November. Form doesn't warrant support here.

Last RunWatch last race
13
Night Sir7
149-10OR: 64
33/1
T: Ms H P MarkhamJ: Gavin Peter Brouder (7)

The veteran ran well in defeat finishing fourth of 16 beaten over 18L in a Navan 3m handicap on soft/heavy ground earlier this month. Still without success in 24 starts over fences and losing run set to continue.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Kayf Thou810-1120/1
T: G ElliottJ: J W Kennedy

Betting

Forecast

Ask And Answer (11/4), Ask Mary (7/2), Kayf Thou (6/1), Witness Of Fashion (8/1), Flynsini (12/1), Turndownthevolume (12/1), Persian Wind (16/1), Johnnys Girl (16/1), Capture The Drama (20/1), He Rock's (20/1), It's Only A Number (20/1), Sweet As A Nut (20/1), Night Sir (33/1)

Verdict

The Sean Aherne-trained ASK AND ANSWER got off the mark over the larger obstacles at the sixth time of asking when landing a Navan 3m handicap earlier this month off a 6lb lower mark. The seven-year-old can continue the winning thread here ahead of the improving Ask Mary who finished ½L behind Ask and Answer at Navan earlier this month. In a race with plenty of gallant veterans taking their chance the minor honours are likely to be between the nine-year-old Kayf Thou and the 10-year-old Persian Wind.
  1. Ask And Answer
  2. Ask Mary
  3. Kayf Thou

Video Replay

