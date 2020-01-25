Meetings

21:28 Aqueduct Sat 25 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 9 - Maiden Claiming
  • 6f 110y, Sloppy
  • 11 Runners
  • Winner$20,791.002nd$6,599.003rd$3,300.004th$2,310.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:21:18:25
1
(1)
Kefaliani34
38-8OR: 55
3/1
T: Charlton BakerJ: Eric Cancel
2
(2)
Broadway Angel26
38-8OR: 53
6/1
T: Todd PletcherJ: Jose Lezcano
3
(3)
Lovely Ava
38-8OR:
25/1
T: Eduardo JonesJ: Oscar Gomez
4
(4)
Keypitb135
38-8OR: 61BF
5/1
T: Thomas AlbertraniJ: Kendrick Carmouche
5
(5)
Queentigua36
38-8OR: 32
66/1
T: Luis MirandaJ: Dalton Brown
6
(6)
On To Cincinnati
38-8OR:
16/1
T: Bruce LevineJ: Luis Castro Rodriguez
7
(7)
Maybe A Rainbowb114
38-8OR: 45
40/1
T: Rachel SellsJ: Joel Sone
8
(8)
Barker Lane14
38-8OR: 38
25/1
T: Edward BarkerJ: Samuel Jr Camacho
9
(9)
Hot Little Honey14
38-8OR: 56
5/2
T: Michael MakerJ: Reylu Gutierrez
10
(10)
Kitten Heels
38-8OR:
17/2
T: Raymond HandalJ: Dylan Davis
12
(12)
More Diamondsb114
38-8OR: 65
4/1
T: Bruce BrownJ: Declan Carroll (5)

Non-Runners

11
(11)
Queen Kimberly24
38-8OR: 30
T: Rob AtrasJ: Manuel Franco

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Hot Little Honey (5/2), Kefaliani (3/1), More Diamonds (4/1), Keypit (5/1), Broadway Angel (6/1), Kitten Heels (17/2), Queen Kimberly (10/1), On To Cincinnati (16/1), Lovely Ava (25/1), Barker Lane (25/1), Maybe A Rainbow (40/1), Queentigua (66/1)

