21:28 Aqueduct Sat 25 January 2020
1
(1)
38-8OR: 55
3/1
2
(2)
38-8OR: 53
6/1
3
(3)
38-8OR:
25/1
4
(4)
Keypitb135
38-8OR: 61BF
5/1
5
(5)
38-8OR: 32
66/1
6
(6)
38-8OR:
16/1
7
(7)
Maybe A Rainbowb114
38-8OR: 45
40/1
8
(8)
38-8OR: 38
25/1
9
(9)
38-8OR: 56
5/2
10
(10)
38-8OR:
17/2
12
(12)
More Diamondsb114
38-8OR: 65
4/1
Non-Runners
11
(11)
Queen Kimberly24
38-8OR: 30
T: Rob AtrasJ: Manuel Franco
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Hot Little Honey (5/2), Kefaliani (3/1), More Diamonds (4/1), Keypit (5/1), Broadway Angel (6/1), Kitten Heels (17/2), Queen Kimberly (10/1), On To Cincinnati (16/1), Lovely Ava (25/1), Barker Lane (25/1), Maybe A Rainbow (40/1), Queentigua (66/1)
Next Race Off
23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
