20:56 Aqueduct Sat 25 January 2020
1
(1)
Mr. Buff28
68-10OR: 114D
5/6
3
(3)
78-12OR: 103D
33/1
4
(4)
88-8OR: 112D
18/1
5
(5)
68-10OR: 116D
9/4
7
(7)
Leitone49
68-6OR: 116D
10/3
Non-Runners
2
(2)
Sir Winston28
48-12OR: 98
T: Mark CasseJ: Manuel Franco
6
(6)
Small Bear20
68-6OR: 107
T: Gary SciaccaJ: Jorge Vargas Jr
8
(8)
Roaming Union35
58-6OR: 112
T: Michelle NevinJ: Kendrick Carmouche
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Forecast
Mr. Buff (5/6), Stan The Man (9/4), Sir Winston (5/2), Leitone (10/3), Roaming Union (15/1), Backsideofthemoon (18/1), Small Bear (30/1), Adventist (33/1)
Next Race Off
23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
