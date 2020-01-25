Meetings

20:56 Aqueduct Sat 25 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 8 - Stakes
  • 1m 1f, Sloppy
  • 5 Runners
  • Winner$62,999.002nd$20,001.003rd$10,000.004th$7,000.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:20:51:52
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Mr. Buff28
68-10OR: 114D
5/6
T: John KimmelJ: Junior Alvarado
3
(3)
Adventist35
78-12OR: 103D
33/1
T: Uriah St LewisJ: John Bisono
4
(4)
Backsideofthemoon35
88-8OR: 112D
18/1
T: Robert KlesarisJ: Eric Cancel
5
(5)
Stan The Man35
68-10OR: 116D
9/4
T: II John Terranova,J: Dylan Davis
7
(7)
Leitone49
68-6OR: 116D
10/3
T: Jason ServisJ: Jose Lezcano

Non-Runners

2
(2)
Sir Winston28
48-12OR: 98
T: Mark CasseJ: Manuel Franco
6
(6)
Small Bear20
68-6OR: 107
T: Gary SciaccaJ: Jorge Vargas Jr
8
(8)
Roaming Union35
58-6OR: 112
T: Michelle NevinJ: Kendrick Carmouche

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Mr. Buff (5/6), Stan The Man (9/4), Sir Winston (5/2), Leitone (10/3), Roaming Union (15/1), Backsideofthemoon (18/1), Small Bear (30/1), Adventist (33/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
3/2
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
3/1
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
3/1
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
7/1
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
8/1
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9/1
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
9/1
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
12/1
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
25/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby