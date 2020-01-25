Meetings
20:25 Aqueduct Sat 25 January 2020
2
(2)
48-11OR: 84
18/1
4
(4)
48-8OR: 92
10/1
5
(5)
Daddy Knows155
48-11OR: 95
11/4
6
(6)
68-11OR: 94D
9/1
7
(7)
58-8OR: 85D
10/1
8
(8)
Tiergan14
48-8OR: 88
8/1
9
(9)
58-11OR: 98D
1/1
11
(11)
Centrist14
48-11OR: 96
66/1
Non-Runners
1
(1)
Imaginar7
58-11OR: 96
T: Robert KlesarisJ: Luis Cardenas
3
(3)
Oh My Papa35
48-8OR: 90
T: Thomas MorleyJ: Reylu Gutierrez
10
(10)
Big Thicket14
58-11OR: 101
T: James FerraroJ: Julio Correa
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Financialstability (1/1), Daddy Knows (11/4), Tiergan (8/1), Oh My Papa (8/1), Ten Twenty Nine (9/1), Legion Storm (10/1), Beachside (10/1), Big Thicket (15/1), Imaginar (15/1), True Gold (18/1), Centrist (66/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed