20:25 Aqueduct Sat 25 January 2020

  • Race 7 - Allowance
  • 7f, Sloppy
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner$40,320.002nd$12,800.003rd$6,400.004th$4,479.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:20:20:09
2
(2)
True Gold35
48-11OR: 84
18/1
T: Charlton BakerJ: Eric Cancel
4
(4)
Beachside25
48-8OR: 92
10/1
T: David DonkJ: Dylan Davis
5
(5)
Daddy Knows155
48-11OR: 95
11/4
T: Linda RiceJ: Jose Lezcano
6
(6)
Ten Twenty Nine14
68-11OR: 94D
9/1
T: Chris EnglehartJ: Jorge Vargas Jr
7
(7)
Legion Storm34
58-8OR: 85D
10/1
T: Linda RiceJ: Kendrick Carmouche
8
(8)
Tiergan14
48-8OR: 88
8/1
T: William MottJ: Junior Alvarado
9
(9)
Financialstability25
58-11OR: 98D
1/1
T: Chad BrownJ: Manuel Franco
11
(11)
Centrist14
48-11OR: 96
66/1
T: Amber CobbJ: Heman Harkie (7)

Non-Runners

1
(1)
Imaginar7
58-11OR: 96
T: Robert KlesarisJ: Luis Cardenas
3
(3)
Oh My Papa35
48-8OR: 90
T: Thomas MorleyJ: Reylu Gutierrez
10
(10)
Big Thicket14
58-11OR: 101
T: James FerraroJ: Julio Correa

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Financialstability (1/1), Daddy Knows (11/4), Tiergan (8/1), Oh My Papa (8/1), Ten Twenty Nine (9/1), Legion Storm (10/1), Beachside (10/1), Big Thicket (15/1), Imaginar (15/1), True Gold (18/1), Centrist (66/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

