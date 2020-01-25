Meetings

19:55 Aqueduct Sat 25 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 6 - Claiming
  • 7f, Sloppy
  • 11 Runners
  • Winner$17,640.002nd$5,601.003rd$2,800.004th$1,960.00
  • Surface: Dirt
1
(1)
I Saw It All225
48-8OR: 81
18/1
T: Gary ContessaJ: Luis Cardenas (10)
2
(2)
Alrahaal231
58-8OR: 80
14/1
T: Gary ContessaJ: Keivan Serrano
3
(3)
Moonbounce14
58-11OR: 59
100/1
T: Amber CobbJ: Joel Sone
4
(4)
I'm Elmer J Fudd35
48-11OR: 88
20/1
T: R RodriguezJ: Julio Correa (5)
5
(5)
Bears Mafia115
48-11OR: 91
11/10
T: II John Terranova,J: Reylu Gutierrez
6
(6)
Violent Delights34
58-8OR: 82
2/1
T: Thomas AlbertraniJ: Kendrick Carmouche
8
(8)
Da Meister48
68-8OR: 72
50/1
T: Edmund PringleJ: Dalton Brown
9
(9)
Curlin's Knight21
58-8OR: 85
20/1
T: Harold WynerJ: John Bisono
11
(11)
Letzgometz44
48-8OR: 73
14/1
T: Raymond HandalJ: Dylan Davis
13
(13)
Our American Star20
68-8OR: 76
33/1
T: Lolita ShivmangalJ: Daisuke Fukumoto
14
(14)
The Honest Toun25
48-11OR: 71
9/2
T: David DonkJ: Manuel Franco

Non-Runners

7
(7)
Preternatural217
58-8OR: 84
T: Domenick SchettinoJ: Luis Castro Rodriguez
10
(10)
Cause For Applause8
48-8OR: 83
T: Ralph D AlessandroJ: Eric Cancel
12
(12)
Awesome Adversary20
48-11OR: 93
T: Mitchell FriedmanJ: Heman Harkie
15
(15)
Jack Bo7
48-8OR: 76
T: Gregory DiPrimaJ: Hector Jr Diaz

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Bears Mafia (11/10), Violent Delights (2/1), The Honest Toun (9/2), Preternatural (5/1), Cause For Applause (6/1), Jack Bo (12/1), Awesome Adversary (12/1), Alrahaal (14/1), Letzgometz (14/1), I Saw It All (18/1), Curlin's Knight (20/1), I'm Elmer J Fudd (20/1), Our American Star (33/1), Da Meister (50/1), Moonbounce (100/1)

