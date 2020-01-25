Meetings
19:55 Aqueduct Sat 25 January 2020
1
(1)
I Saw It All225
48-8OR: 81
18/1
2
(2)
Alrahaal231
58-8OR: 80
14/1
3
(3)
58-11OR: 59
100/1
4
(4)
48-11OR: 88
20/1
5
(5)
Bears Mafia115
48-11OR: 91
11/10
6
(6)
58-8OR: 82
2/1
8
(8)
68-8OR: 72
50/1
9
(9)
58-8OR: 85
20/1
11
(11)
48-8OR: 73
14/1
13
(13)
68-8OR: 76
33/1
14
(14)
48-11OR: 71
9/2
Non-Runners
7
(7)
Preternatural217
58-8OR: 84
T: Domenick SchettinoJ: Luis Castro Rodriguez
10
(10)
Cause For Applause8
48-8OR: 83
T: Ralph D AlessandroJ: Eric Cancel
12
(12)
Awesome Adversary20
48-11OR: 93
T: Mitchell FriedmanJ: Heman Harkie
15
(15)
Jack Bo7
48-8OR: 76
T: Gregory DiPrimaJ: Hector Jr Diaz
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Bears Mafia (11/10), Violent Delights (2/1), The Honest Toun (9/2), Preternatural (5/1), Cause For Applause (6/1), Jack Bo (12/1), Awesome Adversary (12/1), Alrahaal (14/1), Letzgometz (14/1), I Saw It All (18/1), Curlin's Knight (20/1), I'm Elmer J Fudd (20/1), Our American Star (33/1), Da Meister (50/1), Moonbounce (100/1)
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
