18:56 Aqueduct Sat 25 January 2020

  • Race 4 - Starter Allowance
  • 6f, Sloppy
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner$34,650.002nd$11,000.003rd$5,500.004th$3,850.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Winning time:-Off time:18:51:57
1
(1)
Stage Left63
48-11OR: 95
7/1
T: Wesley WardJ: Dylan Davis
2
(2)
Quizzical Cajun118
48-8OR: 100D
6/4
T: Jason ServisJ: Jose Lezcano
3
(3)
Ventus7
48-8OR: 90D
33/1
T: Rohan RamdatJ: Julio Correa (5)
4
(4)
Mystical Song35
88-8OR: 102D
14/1
T: Philip SerpeJ: Luis Cardenas (10)
5
(5)
Our Last Buckb135
68-8OR: 93D
12/1
T: Michelle NevinJ: Manuel Franco
6
(6)
Sneakinessb21
48-11OR: 99BF
3/1
T: Linda RiceJ: Jorge Vargas Jr
7
(7)
Tale Of Mist21
78-11OR: 97D
8/1
T: Randi PersaudJ: Eric Cancel
8
(8)
Mad Munnys6
58-8OR: 99D
20/1
T: R RodriguezJ: Reylu Gutierrez
9
(9)
Coach Villa21
48-11OR: 82D
10/1
T: Chris EnglehartJ: Junior Alvarado
10
(10)
Seanow25
48-11OR: 94
10/1
T: Antonio ArriagaJ: Kendrick Carmouche

Betting

Forecast

Quizzical Cajun (6/4), Sneakiness (3/1), Stage Left (7/1), Tale Of Mist (8/1), Coach Villa (10/1), Seanow (10/1), Our Last Buck (12/1), Mystical Song (14/1), Mad Munnys (20/1), Ventus (33/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

