Meetings
17:57 Aqueduct Sat 25 January 2020
2
(2)
68-8OR: 96BFD
5/2
4
(4)
58-8OR: 84D
9/2
5
(5)
58-8OR: 75D
66/1
6
(6)
108-11OR: 89D
6/5
7
(7)
58-8OR: 86D
12/1
9
(9)
Poshsky27
108-11OR: 98D
5/1
Non-Runners
1
(1)
Business Cycle42
78-8OR: 94
T: Gary GulloJ: Andre Worrie
3
(3)
Lucky Six43
68-8OR: 92
T: Alexandra HillegassJ: Oscar Gomez
8
(8)
Captain Frost16
48-8OR: 70
T: Linda RiceJ: Jose Lezcano
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Too Fast To Pass (6/5), Three To Thirteen (5/2), Captain Frost (4/1), Where's Rudy (9/2), Business Cycle (9/2), Poshsky (5/1), Lucky Six (10/1), So Sublime (12/1), Fun Prospect (66/1)
Next Race Off
23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
