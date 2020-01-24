Meetings

19:15 Wolverhampton Fri 24 January 2020

  • Bombardier British Hopped Amber Beer Handicap (Class 6)
  • 7f 36y, Standard
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner£2,782.002nd£828.003rd£414.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Allweather
Weighed In

Winning time:1m 28.71sOff time:19:15:45
1
(3)
Bell Heatherp29
79-7OR: 55CD
8/1
T: P MorrisJ: Barry McHugh

Has a good record here but arrives on a declining mark which has been well earned. Looks easy to pass over again.

2
(4)
Rosarnob10(ex 5)
69-7OR: 50D
4/1
T: Chelsea BanhamJ: Joey Haynes

Appreciated the return to 7f when scoring at Chelmsford last week which is his preferred AW track. Has been poor on each of his visits here and a 5lb penalty makes this harder still.

Insights

3
(5)
Brockey Riseb7
59-5OR: 53CD
15/8
T: P D EvansJ: A Kirby

Last couple of runs look more than good enough to land this. Uncharacteristically missed the break last time but still gave a good account. The return of blinkers and Adam Kirby are a positive.

Insights

4
(2)
Watheer18
59-4OR: 52D
9/2
T: Roger FellJ: Paula Muir (5)

Returned to form off this mark last time when coming out clear second best but the form has been let down since. Has now produced two good efforts here in his last three runs and he could still be good enough to make the frame.

5
(6)
Isabella Rubyh9
59-2OR: 50C
9/2
T: Mrs L WilliamsonJ: Gavin Ashton (7)

Broke her duck here in December and he has gone well in both starts since. Had a stiff task last time from out of the handicap when shaping as though she would appreciate the extra furlong.

6
(8)
Wensleyt18
59-0OR: 48
22/1
T: Rebecca BastimanJ: Phil Dennis

Has gone 18 runs without a win and his tendency to pull hard makes him a difficult ride. Little promise shown on his return from a break 18 days ago and others are preferred.

7
(1)
Hanatip,t11
48-12OR: 46C
50/1
T: B EllisonJ: Ben Robinson

Landed a novice event here 12 months ago but has failed to threaten since. Return to 7f may help but hard to be positive about her prospects.

8
(9)
Major Crispies171
98-12OR: 45D
33/1
T: Ronald ThompsonJ: Jason Hart

In poor form when last seen in August and his good efforts are becoming fewer and further between. Looks opposable from out of the weights.

Insights

9
(7)
Darwina8
48-12OR: 45C
22/1
T: A C WhillansJ: Andrew Breslin (5)

Losing run continues to build and recent exploits are uninspiring. In here from 6lb out of the weights and others boast stronger claims.

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
4Hungarian Rhapsody59-52/1Full Result
T: J A OsborneJ: Nicola Currie

Betting

Forecast

Brockey Rise (15/8), Rosarno (4/1), Watheer (9/2), Isabella Ruby (9/2), Bell Heather (8/1), Darwina (22/1), Wensley (22/1), Major Crispies (33/1), Hanati (50/1)

Verdict

Brockey Rise has been promising to end his losing run lately and Watheer has promised to win a race like this on his last two visits here. ISABELLA RUBY has proved her December course victory was no fluke and ran a big race from out of the weights last time. The way she finished that day suggested she will have no difficulty with this trip and she rates the one they all have to beat.
  1. Isabella Ruby
  2. Brockey Rise
  3. Watheer

Video Replay

