19:15 Wolverhampton Fri 24 January 2020
Has a good record here but arrives on a declining mark which has been well earned. Looks easy to pass over again.
Appreciated the return to 7f when scoring at Chelmsford last week which is his preferred AW track. Has been poor on each of his visits here and a 5lb penalty makes this harder still.
Last couple of runs look more than good enough to land this. Uncharacteristically missed the break last time but still gave a good account. The return of blinkers and Adam Kirby are a positive.
Returned to form off this mark last time when coming out clear second best but the form has been let down since. Has now produced two good efforts here in his last three runs and he could still be good enough to make the frame.
Broke her duck here in December and he has gone well in both starts since. Had a stiff task last time from out of the handicap when shaping as though she would appreciate the extra furlong.
Has gone 18 runs without a win and his tendency to pull hard makes him a difficult ride. Little promise shown on his return from a break 18 days ago and others are preferred.
Landed a novice event here 12 months ago but has failed to threaten since. Return to 7f may help but hard to be positive about her prospects.
In poor form when last seen in August and his good efforts are becoming fewer and further between. Looks opposable from out of the weights.
Losing run continues to build and recent exploits are uninspiring. In here from 6lb out of the weights and others boast stronger claims.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|4
|Hungarian Rhapsody
|5
|9-5
|2/1
|Full Result
|T: J A OsborneJ: Nicola Currie
Betting
Forecast
Brockey Rise (15/8), Rosarno (4/1), Watheer (9/2), Isabella Ruby (9/2), Bell Heather (8/1), Darwina (22/1), Wensley (22/1), Major Crispies (33/1), Hanati (50/1)
Verdict
- Isabella Ruby
- Brockey Rise
- Watheer
