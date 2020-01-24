Meetings

18:15 Wolverhampton Fri 24 January 2020

  • Ladbrokes 'Play 1-2-Free' On Football Novice Stakes (Class 5)
  • 1m 142y, Standard
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner£3,429.002nd£1,020.003rd£510.004th£255.00
  • Surface: Allweather
Weighed In

Winning time:1m 48.28sOff time:18:15:59
1
(6)
Cable Speed20
39-7OR:
1/1
T: C HillsJ: B A Curtis

Looked pretty useful in destroying his rivals at Lingfield when building on debut promise. This looks a better race and he has a penalty to shoulder, but the manner of victory marks him as the one they all have to beat.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(5)
Mr Dib Dab28
39-2OR:
66/1
T: D M LoughnaneJ: D C Costello

€60,000 foal, Dabirsim colt. Dam unraced out of smart two-year-old 1m winner Wingspan. Sent off at 100/1 when well beaten on last month's debut and looks highly tried here.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(3)
Pitcher's Point15
39-2OR:
11/8
T: J H M GosdenJ: R Havlin

$800,000 purchase from a good family. Beaten by more experienced rivals on his Newcastle debut after it took time for the penny to drop. Stable have a 29% strike rate here with this age group and landed this event 12 months ago.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(1)
Shumba50
39-2OR:
9/1
T: D M SimcockJ: D E Hogan (3)

Stepped up from a modest debut to chase home an impressive winner at Kempton. The third has done little to advertise form since and he needs to take another big leap forward.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(2)
Striking Approach55
39-2OR:
16/1
T: R CharltonJ: Adam J McNamara

New Approach colt has performed to a similar level on both starts and neither run looks good enough to trouble the principals here.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(4)
Peace Treaty22
38-11OR:
80/1
T: M JohnstonJ: J Fanning

Has an attractive pedigree but there has been little evidence she will be maintaining the winning tradition. This looks even harder than her two previous races when soundly beaten.

Last RunWatch last race

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
3Albert Finney39-25/4Full Result
T: J H M GosdenJ: R Havlin

Forecast

Cable Speed (1/1), Pitcher's Point (11/8), Shumba (9/1), Striking Approach (16/1), Mr Dib Dab (66/1), Peace Treaty (80/1)

Verdict

This looks a match between CABLE SPEED and Pitcher's Point. The latter represents a powerful yard with a good record in these contests at this venue and has a good AW pedigree. He found two fitter rivals too strong on his debut having taken time to find top gear and will undoubtedly know more this time. However, the selection showed an impressive turn of foot to surge clear of his rivals at Lingfield and he may have too much speed for his chief rival.
  1. Cable Speed
  2. Pitcher's Point
  3. Shumba

