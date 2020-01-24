Verdict

Cable Speed Pitcher's Point Shumba

This looks a match betweenand. The latter represents a powerful yard with a good record in these contests at this venue and has a good AW pedigree. He found two fitter rivals too strong on his debut having taken time to find top gear and will undoubtedly know more this time. However, the selection showed an impressive turn of foot to surge clear of his rivals at Lingfield and he may have too much speed for his chief rival.