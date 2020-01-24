18:15 Wolverhampton Fri 24 January 2020
Looked pretty useful in destroying his rivals at Lingfield when building on debut promise. This looks a better race and he has a penalty to shoulder, but the manner of victory marks him as the one they all have to beat.
€60,000 foal, Dabirsim colt. Dam unraced out of smart two-year-old 1m winner Wingspan. Sent off at 100/1 when well beaten on last month's debut and looks highly tried here.
$800,000 purchase from a good family. Beaten by more experienced rivals on his Newcastle debut after it took time for the penny to drop. Stable have a 29% strike rate here with this age group and landed this event 12 months ago.
Stepped up from a modest debut to chase home an impressive winner at Kempton. The third has done little to advertise form since and he needs to take another big leap forward.
New Approach colt has performed to a similar level on both starts and neither run looks good enough to trouble the principals here.
Has an attractive pedigree but there has been little evidence she will be maintaining the winning tradition. This looks even harder than her two previous races when soundly beaten.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|3
|Albert Finney
|3
|9-2
|5/4
|Full Result
|T: J H M GosdenJ: R Havlin
Betting
Forecast
Cable Speed (1/1), Pitcher's Point (11/8), Shumba (9/1), Striking Approach (16/1), Mr Dib Dab (66/1), Peace Treaty (80/1)
Verdict
- Cable Speed
- Pitcher's Point
- Shumba
Video Replay
Log in for access to this exclusive content.
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.