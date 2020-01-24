Meetings

17:45 Wolverhampton Fri 24 January 2020

  • Betway Classified Claiming Stakes (Class 5)
  • 1m 4f 51y, Standard
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner£3,429.002nd£1,020.003rd£510.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Allweather
Weighed In

Winning time:2m 49.55sOff time:17:45:42
1
(5)
Ghost Sergev5
59-2OR: 69CD
6/4
T: D PipeJ: Finley Marsh (3)

Has a few quirks but responded well for this rider to narrowly score over C&D on Sunday. Hard to be confident he will be in a similar mood.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
2
(7)
Dream Magic13
69-0OR: 70CD
3/1
T: D M LoughnaneJ: Kevin Lundie (5)

Three of his five victories have come over C&D and he arrives on top of his game having won two of his last three. Favoured by the weights and looks the obvious one to beat.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(2)
Adams Parkv16
58-12OR: 65
9/1
T: M ApplebyJ: B A Curtis

Winning hurdler who remains a Flat maiden having found 2m too far last time. His only success came from the front so it would be interesting if his new handler changes recent tactics.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(4)
Totally Committed14
78-9OR: 67
66/1
T: B R MillmanJ: Charlie Bennett

Returned from a three year absence to finish a remote last of nine here two weeks ago. Would be hard to recommend on his best form of 2016 so easily passed over.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(1)
First Flight43
98-8OR: 70CD
20/1
T: A G NewcombeJ: A Mullen

Has a record of two wins and two close seconds in claimers. Needs to rebound from a terrible stable debut, but would be highly favoured at the weights should he do so.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(6)
Star Talentp7
48-7OR: 52
20/1
T: Miss Gay KellewayJ: George Rooke (7)

12-race maiden whose best efforts have come at this venue. The weights for this contest give him a fair bit to find and a tendency to hang under pressure makes his claims even less persuasive.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(3)
Ezzrahv15
48-1OR: 57
11/4
T: C FellowesJ: Jane Elliott

Has less miles on the clock than his rivals and the weights for this give him every chance. However, he has looked one paced and a drop in trip makes this harder.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
7Epitaph58-1212/1Full Result
T: M ApplebyJ: A Mullen

Betting

Forecast

Ghost Serge (6/4), Ezzrah (11/4), Dream Magic (3/1), Adams Park (9/1), Star Talent (20/1), First Flight (20/1), Totally Committed (66/1)

Verdict

Mick Appleby's runners are always worth a second look at this level and the booking of Ben Curtis for Adams Park signals an intention to give the winning hurdler every chance of a maiden Flat success. He has looked one paced in recent races and preference is for DREAM MAGIC who has looked comfortable in similar company lately and who is weighted to gain another victory at this venue. Ghost Serge cannot be relied upon to follow up Sunday's success, whereas First Flight has a reliable record in this class but needs to rebound from a poor debut for this yard.
  1. Dream Magic
  2. Adams Park
  3. Ghost Serge

Video Replay

