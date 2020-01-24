Verdict

Dream Magic Adams Park Ghost Serge

Mick Appleby's runners are always worth a second look at this level and the booking of Ben Curtis forsignals an intention to give the winning hurdler every chance of a maiden Flat success. He has looked one paced in recent races and preference is forwho has looked comfortable in similar company lately and who is weighted to gain another victory at this venue.cannot be relied upon to follow up Sunday's success, whereashas a reliable record in this class but needs to rebound from a poor debut for this yard.