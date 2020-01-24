17:45 Wolverhampton Fri 24 January 2020
Has a few quirks but responded well for this rider to narrowly score over C&D on Sunday. Hard to be confident he will be in a similar mood.
Three of his five victories have come over C&D and he arrives on top of his game having won two of his last three. Favoured by the weights and looks the obvious one to beat.
Winning hurdler who remains a Flat maiden having found 2m too far last time. His only success came from the front so it would be interesting if his new handler changes recent tactics.
Returned from a three year absence to finish a remote last of nine here two weeks ago. Would be hard to recommend on his best form of 2016 so easily passed over.
Has a record of two wins and two close seconds in claimers. Needs to rebound from a terrible stable debut, but would be highly favoured at the weights should he do so.
12-race maiden whose best efforts have come at this venue. The weights for this contest give him a fair bit to find and a tendency to hang under pressure makes his claims even less persuasive.
Has less miles on the clock than his rivals and the weights for this give him every chance. However, he has looked one paced and a drop in trip makes this harder.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|7
|Epitaph
|5
|8-12
|12/1
|Full Result
|T: M ApplebyJ: A Mullen
Betting
Forecast
Ghost Serge (6/4), Ezzrah (11/4), Dream Magic (3/1), Adams Park (9/1), Star Talent (20/1), First Flight (20/1), Totally Committed (66/1)
Verdict
- Dream Magic
- Adams Park
- Ghost Serge
