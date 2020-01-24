Meetings

21:18 Tampa Bay Downs Fri 24 January 2020

  • Race 8 - Claiming
  • 6f, Fast
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner$10,206.002nd$3,240.003rd$1,620.004th$1,134.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Winning time:-Off time:21:23:19
1
(1)
My Girl Annie19
68-6OR: 84D
5/1
T: Ian HemingwayJ: Angel Suarez
2
(2)
Nikki Bella37
68-6OR: 92BFD
6/1
T: Tim PadillaJ: Jesus Castanon
4
(4)
R Sweet Exchange27
78-6OR: 84D
12/1
T: Gerald BennettJ: Samy Camacho
5
(5)
Don't Spin Me26
48-6OR: 81D
18/1
T: Rohan CrichtonJ: Daniel Centeno
6
(6)
Publicist19
88-6OR: 92
1/1
T: Gerald BennettJ: Antonio Gallardo
7
(7)
Dreaming Diamonds13
48-6OR: 85D
3/1
T: Jordan BlairJ: Willie Martinez

Non-Runners

3
(3)
Queen Roller19
68-6OR: 83
T: M FerraroJ: Walber Alencar

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Publicist (1/1), Dreaming Diamonds (3/1), My Girl Annie (5/1), Nikki Bella (6/1), Queen Roller (12/1), R Sweet Exchange (12/1), Don't Spin Me (18/1)

