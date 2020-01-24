Meetings
19:46 Tampa Bay Downs Fri 24 January 2020
2
(2)
78-6OR: 110D
4/9
3
(3)
Devileye69
68-8OR: 110D
18/1
4
(4)
My Boy Lenny108
58-6OR: 106BFD
14/1
5
(5)
58-6OR: 106D
11/2
6
(6)
48-6OR: 100D
9/2
7
(7)
48-8OR: 101
20/1
Non-Runners
1
(1)
Philosophy152
48-6OR: 110
T: J SweezeyJ: Jose Ferrer
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Faction Cat (4/9), Backtohisroots (9/2), Cuestion De Tiempo (11/2), Philosophy (8/1), My Boy Lenny (14/1), Devileye (18/1), Pemaquid Pete (20/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed