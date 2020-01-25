Meetings

01:16 Penn National Sat 25 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 6 - Claiming
  • 1m 70y, Fast
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner$7,725.002nd$2,453.003rd$1,226.004th$858.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:01:35:53
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Cargo Ship9
48-7OR: 82D
10/3
T: Jr Lester Stickler,J: Inoel Beato
2
(2)
Bigasaurous36
68-7OR: 76D
11/2
T: Amy AlbrightJ: William Otero
3
(3)
Downhill Racer16
68-7OR: 83
5/2
T: Jonathan SheppardJ: Andrew Wolfsont
4
(4)
Team Ribot16
58-7OR: 88D
7/1
T: Leandro BarbanJ: Maicol Inirio
5
(5)
Messy Baker28
48-7OR: 79D
11/4
T: Bernard T HoughtonJ: John Lloyd
6
(6)
Wrangle36
58-7OR: 77D
12/1
T: Kimberly GraciJ: Julio Hernandez
7
(7)
Cloudy Saturday17
58-7OR: 67D
11/1
T: Howard BrownJ: Luis Ocasio
8
(8)
I'se Dubai16
58-7OR: 63
25/1
T: Clovis CraneJ: David Cora
9
(9)
Offlee Alex16
78-9OR: 71D
40/1
T: Gary CraigJ: Emilio Flores
10
(10)
Whata Moose36
88-7OR: 65D
40/1
T: Jr Robert Wolfe,J: Felix Pinero (5)

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Downhill Racer (5/2), Messy Baker (11/4), Cargo Ship (10/3), Bigasaurous (11/2), Team Ribot (7/1), Cloudy Saturday (11/1), Wrangle (12/1), I'se Dubai (25/1), Whata Moose (40/1), Offlee Alex (40/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
9/4
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
5/2
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
3/1
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
7/1
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
8/1
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9/1
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
9/1
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
12/1
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
25/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby