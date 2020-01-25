Meetings
00:49 Penn National Sat 25 January 2020
1
(2)
108-7OR: 107D
3/1
2
(1)
Studio B50
58-9OR: 100D
4/1
3
(3)
78-9OR: 96BFD
9/4
4
(5)
Kaiju72
48-7OR: 93D
5/1
5
(6)
68-7OR: 103D
7/1
6
(7)
78-7OR: 102D
10/1
7
(4)
Snowday35
108-7OR: 101D
12/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Forman The Foreman (9/4), Blue Y Gold (3/1), Studio B (4/1), Kaiju (5/1), Wrong Ben (7/1), Get The W (10/1), Snowday (12/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed