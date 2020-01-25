Meetings

00:22 Penn National Sat 25 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 4 - Starter Allowance
  • 1m 70y, Fast
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner$10,604.002nd$3,366.003rd$1,684.004th$1,178.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:00:30:29
1
(1)
Southside Warrior20
78-7OR: 100D
10/3
T: Demelza McMahonJ: Inoel Beato
2
(2)
Fed Fever28
48-11OR: 93D
11/10
T: Brandon KulpJ: Edwin Gonzalez
3
(3)
Cattle Drive36
78-9OR: 84D
20/1
T: Donald DemezaJ: Tyler Conner
4
(4)
Ain't Misbehavin43
88-7OR: 99D
9/2
T: Demelza McMahonJ: Julio Hernandez
5
(5)
Final Prospect20
88-7OR: 85D
9/2
T: Jamie NessJ: Angel Rodriguez
6
(6)
Pal Cal20
58-9OR: 89D
12/1
T: Ron RozellJ: David Cora
8
(8)
Bustin The Bank43
88-7OR: 84D
40/1
T: Jose BobadillaJ: Wilfredo Corujo

Non-Runners

7
(7)
Long Tom29
48-7OR: 76
T: Carlos JohnsonJ: Jose Rojas

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Fed Fever (11/10), Southside Warrior (10/3), Final Prospect (9/2), Ain't Misbehavin (9/2), Pal Cal (12/1), Long Tom (15/1), Cattle Drive (20/1), Bustin The Bank (40/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
9/4
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
5/2
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
3/1
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
7/1
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
8/1
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9/1
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
9/1
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
12/1
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
25/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

