00:22 Penn National Sat 25 January 2020
1
(1)
78-7OR: 100D
10/3
2
(2)
48-11OR: 93D
11/10
3
(3)
78-9OR: 84D
20/1
4
(4)
88-7OR: 99D
9/2
5
(5)
88-7OR: 85D
9/2
6
(6)
Pal Cal20
58-9OR: 89D
12/1
8
(8)
88-7OR: 84D
40/1
Non-Runners
7
(7)
Long Tom29
48-7OR: 76
T: Carlos JohnsonJ: Jose Rojas
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Fed Fever (11/10), Southside Warrior (10/3), Final Prospect (9/2), Ain't Misbehavin (9/2), Pal Cal (12/1), Long Tom (15/1), Cattle Drive (20/1), Bustin The Bank (40/1)
Next Race Off
23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
