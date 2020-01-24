Meetings

  • Race 3 - Claiming
  • 5f 110y, Fast
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner$6,546.002nd$2,077.003rd$1,039.004th$728.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:00:00:04
1
(1)
Chasing My Halo11
58-11OR: 92D
11/4
T: Jorge DiazJ: Laureano Jr Flores (10)
2
(2)
Saint Michael28
48-11OR: 83D
2/1
T: Jose BobadillaJ: David Cora
3
(3)
Silver Starship14
78-11OR: 86D
9/2
T: Amy AlbrightJ: William Otero
4
(4)
Sunshine Sperry11
78-11OR: 76D
33/1
T: Howard BrownJ: Luis Ocasio
5
(5)
Negrito13
98-11OR: 74D
20/1
T: Erin McClellanJ: Jorge Vargas Jr
6
(6)
Saturdayniteaffair44
58-11OR: 82D
18/1
T: Kevin FieldsJ: Wilfredo Corujo
7
(7)
Rogue Patriot13
58-11OR: 74D
9/2
T: Dimitrios SynnefiasJ: Edwin Gonzalez
8
(8)
Da Winner Is50
98-11OR: 91D
11/1
T: Abel CastellanoJ: Johan Rosado
9
(9)
It's Not Funny20
68-11OR: 77D
9/1
T: Kimberly GraciJ: Julio Hernandez

Betting

Forecast

Saint Michael (2/1), Chasing My Halo (11/4), Silver Starship (9/2), Rogue Patriot (9/2), It's Not Funny (9/1), Da Winner Is (11/1), Saturdayniteaffair (18/1), Negrito (20/1), Sunshine Sperry (33/1)

