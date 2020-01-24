Meetings
13:25 Pau Fri 24 January 2020
1
(1)
Nordestev17
39-2OR:
12/1
2
(5)
39-2OR:
11/2
3
(2)
Chop Val21
39-2OR:
11/2
4
(7)
Ten Air27
39-2OR:
40/1
5
(6)
Bassim40
39-2OR:
6/1
6
(10)
Xarun21
39-2OR:
14/1
7
(8)
39-2OR:
7/2
8
(9)
Ultraficionadosv140
39-2OR:
40/1
9
(3)
39-2OR:
11/4
10
(4)
38-11OR:
5/1
Betting
Forecast
Speed Chance (11/4), Monte Cinto (7/2), Botch (5/1), The Shard (11/2), Chop Val (11/2), Bassim (6/1), Nordeste (12/1), Xarun (14/1), Ten Air (40/1), Ultraficionados (40/1)
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
