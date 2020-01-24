Meetings
12:50 Pau Fri 24 January 2020
1
711-4OR: D
16/1
2
711-2OR: D
25/1
3
Yayajonh37
511-1OR: C
8/1
4
510-11OR:
9/1
5
1110-8OR: CD
15/2
6
Alna Top37
510-8OR:
10/1
7
Ediboum10
610-4OR: C
14/1
8
710-4OR: C
14/1
9
710-2OR:
5/2
10
510-2OR:
25/1
11
510-2OR: D
50/1
12
Money Martb22
710-2OR:
14/1
13
710-0OR: D
3/1
14
Candos14
610-0OR:
40/1
15
Lanvoler37
610-0OR:
50/1
Non-Runners
16
Volpone Jelois18
79-13OR: -
T: R ChotardJ: C Smeulders
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Deo Gratias (5/2), Soldier's Queen (3/1), Violon De Brejoux (15/2), Yayajonh (8/1), Saint Corneille (9/1), Alna Top (10/1), Diable D'Oudairies (14/1), Ediboum (14/1), Money Mart (14/1), Grand Trianon (16/1), The Golden Boy (25/1), Jesuitique (25/1), Volpone Jelois (33/1), Candos (40/1), Beautiful Secret (50/1), Lanvoler (50/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
23:34 Santa Anita
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed