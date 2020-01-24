Meetings

12:50 Pau Fri 24 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Rene Cramail Handicap Hurdle
  • 2m 2f 195y, Soft
  • 15 Runners
  • Winner€63,000.002nd€20,000.003rd€10,000.004th€7,000.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:13:13:20
1
Grand Trianon30
711-4OR: D
16/1
T: F NicolleJ: T Lemagnen
2
The Golden Boy22
711-2OR: D
25/1
T: M SerorJ: Felix de Giles
3
Yayajonh37
511-1OR: C
8/1
T: M SerorJ: A Chitray
4
Saint Corneillev34
510-11OR:
9/1
T: Mlle I GalloriniJ: T Beaurain
5
Violon De Brejoux22
1110-8OR: CD
15/2
T: M MescamJ: D Mescam
6
Alna Top37
510-8OR:
10/1
T: A Chaille-ChailleJ: P Dubourg
7
Ediboum10
610-4OR: C
14/1
T: P RaussinJ: M Daubry-barbier
8
Diable D'Oudairies14
710-4OR: C
14/1
T: H LagenesteJ: R Mayeur
9
Deo Gratias22
710-2OR:
5/2
T: J P DaireauxJ: B Lestrade
10
Jesuitique75
510-2OR:
25/1
T: A BoisbrunetJ: S Colas
11
Beautiful Secret75
510-2OR: D
50/1
T: A BoisbrunetJ: M Camus
12
Money Martb22
710-2OR:
14/1
T: L CarberryJ: Raymond O'Brien
13
Soldier's Queenv10
710-0OR: D
3/1
T: D CottinJ: K Nabet
14
Candos14
610-0OR:
40/1
T: L MaceliJ: L Maceli
15
Lanvoler37
610-0OR:
50/1
T: C CheminaudJ: P N Fontan

Non-Runners

16
Volpone Jelois18
79-13OR: -
T: R ChotardJ: C Smeulders

Betting

Forecast

Deo Gratias (5/2), Soldier's Queen (3/1), Violon De Brejoux (15/2), Yayajonh (8/1), Saint Corneille (9/1), Alna Top (10/1), Diable D'Oudairies (14/1), Ediboum (14/1), Money Mart (14/1), Grand Trianon (16/1), The Golden Boy (25/1), Jesuitique (25/1), Volpone Jelois (33/1), Candos (40/1), Beautiful Secret (50/1), Lanvoler (50/1)

