Meetings

14:45 Lingfield Fri 24 January 2020

  • Ladbrokes 'Play 1-2-Free' On Football Novice Stakes (Class 5)
  • 1m 2f, Standard
  • 4 Runners
  • Winner£3,429.002nd£1,020.003rd£510.004th£255.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:2m 6.27sOff time:14:45:50
1
(3)
Fiji
39-5OR:
5/1
T: D M SimcockJ: J P Spencer

Muhaarer colt who cost €115,000 as a two-year-old. He is a half-brother to Coral Sea who has prevailed over 6f and 7f, while he is also related to 1m½f winner Ocean Paradise. Best to watch on his debut.

2
(4)
Lordofthehorizon15
39-5OR:
4/5
T: J H M GosdenJ: K T O'Neill

Ran modestly well on his debut at Newcastle earlier this month when he was fifth of 10 runners, finishing 4¼L off the winner. Should come on from that run on his latest appearance. One to consider over this longer trip.

4
(1)
Cassidy Jo11
39-0OR:
25/1
T: H J L DunlopJ: L Morris

Was well held on her debut at Wolverhampton (1m1½f) earlier this month when she was was sixth of 11 runners after going off at 7/1. Will need to produce much more this time to be in the mix at the finish.

Insights

5
(5)
La Foglietta22
39-0OR: 74
2/1
T: R M BeckettJ: R Kingscote

Has had three attempts on the track to date. She produced her best performance so far on her latest run when she was third of 13 at Chelsmford (1m), beaten by 1¾L. Open to further improvement over this new distance. Big player.

Non-Runners

3
(2)
Win O'clock22
39-5OR: -
T: R CharltonJ: Adam J McNamara

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Lordofthehorizon (4/5), La Foglietta (2/1), Win O'clock (3/1), Fiji (5/1), Cassidy Jo (25/1)

Verdict

LA FOGLIETTA set the standard as she hit the frame last time out at Chelmsford and should build upon that to record her maiden success in this contest. Lordofthehorizon can produce more now he knows what it is all about so expect a big run over this longer distance, while Win O'clock may be able to produce more than he has in his two appearances so far to finish close by at the finish in this small runner field.
  1. La Foglietta
  2. Lordofthehorizon
  3. Win O'clock

