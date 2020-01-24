14:45 Lingfield Fri 24 January 2020
Muhaarer colt who cost €115,000 as a two-year-old. He is a half-brother to Coral Sea who has prevailed over 6f and 7f, while he is also related to 1m½f winner Ocean Paradise. Best to watch on his debut.
Ran modestly well on his debut at Newcastle earlier this month when he was fifth of 10 runners, finishing 4¼L off the winner. Should come on from that run on his latest appearance. One to consider over this longer trip.
Was well held on her debut at Wolverhampton (1m1½f) earlier this month when she was was sixth of 11 runners after going off at 7/1. Will need to produce much more this time to be in the mix at the finish.
Has had three attempts on the track to date. She produced her best performance so far on her latest run when she was third of 13 at Chelsmford (1m), beaten by 1¾L. Open to further improvement over this new distance. Big player.
Betting
Forecast
Lordofthehorizon (4/5), La Foglietta (2/1), Win O'clock (3/1), Fiji (5/1), Cassidy Jo (25/1)
Verdict
- La Foglietta
- Lordofthehorizon
- Win O'clock
Video Replay
