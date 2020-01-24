Meetings

13:40 Lingfield Fri 24 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Play 4 To Score At Betway Handicap (Div 1) (Class 6)
  • 6f 1y, Standard
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner£2,782.002nd£828.003rd£414.004th£300.005th£300.006th£300.007th£300.008th£300.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:1m 12.13sOff time:13:40:15
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
2
(10)
Tarseekhb141
79-12OR: 55BFD
11/4
T: C WallisJ: R Kingscote

Scored at Chelmsford (6f) three runs ago. Has run well on his two attempts since, including when he was 2L away in fourth place of 13 last time as the 9/2 co-favourite. Remains off the same mark. One to think about.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(3)
Falcaop9
89-11OR: 54D
5/2
T: J ButlerJ: Jack Mitchell

His last victory came at Southwell (6f) back in April. Has performed modestly well recently without success. He was sixth of 12 on his latest appearance at Wolverhampton (6f). One for the shortlist off his last winning mark.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(8)
Tawaafoq9
69-9OR: 52CD
5/1
T: A WintleJ: Hollie Doyle

A C&D winner who has been well beaten in all three of his appearances since having wind surgery. He was eighth of 12 at Wolverhampton (6f) on his latest start. Not one to fancy on his recent form.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(5)
Englishmanb5
109-7OR: 50D
13/2
T: J M BradleyJ: L Morris

Is on a long losing stretch which goes back to May 2018. Finished second of 10 four runs ago at Wolverhampton (5f). Was ninth of 11 at Wolverhampton (5f) last time out. Needs to improve on what he has produced recently.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(2)
Dreamboat Anniep6
59-3OR: 45D
4/1
T: M D I UsherJ: Hayley Turner

Came close to ending her losing run when she was third of eight two runs ago over this C&D, beaten by ½L. Could only finish sixth of 10 last time in her latest attempt at this C&D. Worth consideration.

Last RunWatch last race
8
(6)
Starchant22
49-3OR: 45
14/1
T: J J BridgerJ: Aled Beech (5)

Is still a maiden after 25 runs. She was not far away when she finished third of nine at this course last time over the 5f trip after going off at 14/1. Has been eased 1lb and is up in trip. Merits each-way claims.

Last RunWatch last race
10
(9)
Burauqb156
89-3OR: 45CD
33/1
T: J M BradleyJ: Raul Da Silva

Experienced gelding who has been well below his best over the last 12 months. He was ninth of 13 on his last run at Bath (5½f) back in August as a 66/1 shot. Is 8lb out of the weights. Hard to make a case for.

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

1
(7)
Chocco Star6
410-2OR: 54
T: Chelsea BanhamJ: Joey Haynes
4
(4)
Disruptor6
49-11OR: 54
T: P D EvansJ: Non Runner
9
(1)
Cool Strutter6
89-3OR: 45
T: J L SpearingJ: Non Runner

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
8Brockey Rise49-109/2Full Result
T: P D EvansJ: Katherine Begley

Betting

Forecast

Chocco Star (11/10), Falcao (5/2), Tarseekh (11/4), Dreamboat Annie (4/1), Tawaafoq (5/1), Disruptor (5/1), Englishman (13/2), Starchant (14/1), Cool Strutter (16/1), Burauq (33/1)

Verdict

CHOCCO STAR scored well over this C&D last time out and she can repeat that feat with a 5lb penalty on her back. Disruptor has been running consistently well without success recently so expect to see him close by, while Falcao is now off his last winning mark and can fill up the placings over a trip he has won from before.
  1. Chocco Star
  2. Disruptor
  3. Falcao

Video Replay

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:34 Santa Anita
1
(1)
Little Bird
J: Joel Rosario
15/8
3
(3)
She's So Special
J: Flavien Prat
5/2
2
(2)
Carpe Vinum
J: Abel Cedillo
3/1
5
(5)
Blue Sky Baby
J: Mario Gutierrez
9/2
4
(4)
Madame Bourbon
J: Drayden Dyke Van
14/1
6
(6)
Establish Justice
J: Umberto Rispoli
20/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby