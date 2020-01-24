13:40 Lingfield Fri 24 January 2020
Scored at Chelmsford (6f) three runs ago. Has run well on his two attempts since, including when he was 2L away in fourth place of 13 last time as the 9/2 co-favourite. Remains off the same mark. One to think about.
His last victory came at Southwell (6f) back in April. Has performed modestly well recently without success. He was sixth of 12 on his latest appearance at Wolverhampton (6f). One for the shortlist off his last winning mark.
A C&D winner who has been well beaten in all three of his appearances since having wind surgery. He was eighth of 12 at Wolverhampton (6f) on his latest start. Not one to fancy on his recent form.
Is on a long losing stretch which goes back to May 2018. Finished second of 10 four runs ago at Wolverhampton (5f). Was ninth of 11 at Wolverhampton (5f) last time out. Needs to improve on what he has produced recently.
Came close to ending her losing run when she was third of eight two runs ago over this C&D, beaten by ½L. Could only finish sixth of 10 last time in her latest attempt at this C&D. Worth consideration.
Is still a maiden after 25 runs. She was not far away when she finished third of nine at this course last time over the 5f trip after going off at 14/1. Has been eased 1lb and is up in trip. Merits each-way claims.
Experienced gelding who has been well below his best over the last 12 months. He was ninth of 13 on his last run at Bath (5½f) back in August as a 66/1 shot. Is 8lb out of the weights. Hard to make a case for.
Non-Runners
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|8
|Brockey Rise
|4
|9-10
|9/2
|Full Result
|T: P D EvansJ: Katherine Begley
Betting
Forecast
Chocco Star (11/10), Falcao (5/2), Tarseekh (11/4), Dreamboat Annie (4/1), Tawaafoq (5/1), Disruptor (5/1), Englishman (13/2), Starchant (14/1), Cool Strutter (16/1), Burauq (33/1)
Verdict
- Chocco Star
- Disruptor
- Falcao
