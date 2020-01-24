13:05 Lingfield Fri 24 January 2020
Was successful on the AW at Kempton (7f) back in September but has not been able to follow that up in four attempts since. He was fifth of sixth at Southwell (7f) earlier this month. Has a visor on for the first time here. Others are preferred.
Has a decent strike-rate on the AW with two wins from four starts. He prevailed at Wolverhampton (1m½f) two starts ago. Was disappointing on his latest attempt as he came back at the rear of six runners. Capable of bouncing back.
Recorded back-to-back wins over this trip in 2019. Her last two attempts have been disappointing, including when she was fifth of six on her latest run over this C&D. Has been eased 2lb and visor is on for the first time. Big player off this mark.
Has been well held on all four of his starts. He featured in handicap company for the first time on his last appearance when he was sixth of 10 at Wolverhampton (5f). Stepping back up in trip and cheekpieces are now on. Needs to improve.
Her two victories have both come over this distance. Had just one horse behind her in a seven runner field at Newcastle (7f) last time. Has been eased 2lb in the weights. Not one to discount from this mark.
Has failed to shine in five appearances on the track so far. Her last three outings came in France, including when she was sixth of 10 at Deauville (6½f). Set for her first run as a three-year-old. Best to watch.
Yet to make an impression in his two starts to date. He was eighth of nine on his debut at Wolverhampton (7f), while on his latest run, he came back at the rear of 12 runners at this course (1m). Hard to fancy.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|9
|Axel Jacklin
|3
|9-10
|11/8
|Full Result
|T: M JohnstonJ: A Kirby
Betting
Forecast
Lets Go Lucky (6/5), Hong Kong Dragon (5/2), Isobar Wind (5/1), Ventura Destiny (12/1), Get The Look (16/1), Interrupted Dream (16/1), Rich Girl (50/1)
Verdict
- Lets Go Lucky
- Isobar Wind
- Ventura Destiny
