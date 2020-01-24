Meetings

13:05 Lingfield Fri 24 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Ladbrokes Where The Nation Plays Claiming Stakes (Class 6)
  • 7f 1y, Standard
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner£2,782.002nd£828.003rd£414.004th£300.005th£300.006th£300.007th£300.008th£300.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:1m 25.07sOff time:13:06:56
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(5)
Interrupted Dreamv112
39-10OR: 62D
16/1
T: Miss Gay KellewayJ: Aiden Smithies (7)

Was successful on the AW at Kempton (7f) back in September but has not been able to follow that up in four attempts since. He was fifth of sixth at Southwell (7f) earlier this month. Has a visor on for the first time here. Others are preferred.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
2
(3)
Isobar Windb12
39-4OR: 67D
5/1
T: P D EvansJ: C Lee

Has a decent strike-rate on the AW with two wins from four starts. He prevailed at Wolverhampton (1m½f) two starts ago. Was disappointing on his latest attempt as he came back at the rear of six runners. Capable of bouncing back.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(2)
Lets Go Luckyv122
39-1OR: 69D
6/5
T: P D EvansJ: Hollie Doyle

Recorded back-to-back wins over this trip in 2019. Her last two attempts have been disappointing, including when she was fifth of six on her latest run over this C&D. Has been eased 2lb and visor is on for the first time. Big player off this mark.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
4
(4)
Hong Kong Dragonp129
39-0OR: 62
5/2
T: George ScottJ: Hayley Turner

Has been well held on all four of his starts. He featured in handicap company for the first time on his last appearance when he was sixth of 10 at Wolverhampton (5f). Stepping back up in trip and cheekpieces are now on. Needs to improve.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
5
(1)
Ventura Destiny8
38-11OR: 61D
12/1
T: K DalgleishJ: Ben Sanderson (3)

Her two victories have both come over this distance. Had just one horse behind her in a seven runner field at Newcastle (7f) last time. Has been eased 2lb in the weights. Not one to discount from this mark.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
6
(6)
Get The Look150
38-9OR: 65
16/1
T: J S MooreJ: L Morris

Has failed to shine in five appearances on the track so far. Her last three outings came in France, including when she was sixth of 10 at Deauville (6½f). Set for her first run as a three-year-old. Best to watch.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(7)
Rich Girl34
38-9OR:
50/1
T: S KirkJ: Rob Hornby

Yet to make an impression in his two starts to date. He was eighth of nine on his debut at Wolverhampton (7f), while on his latest run, he came back at the rear of 12 runners at this course (1m). Hard to fancy.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
9Axel Jacklin39-1011/8Full Result
T: M JohnstonJ: A Kirby

Betting

Forecast

Lets Go Lucky (6/5), Hong Kong Dragon (5/2), Isobar Wind (5/1), Ventura Destiny (12/1), Get The Look (16/1), Interrupted Dream (16/1), Rich Girl (50/1)

Verdict

LETS GO LUCKY has won twice over this distance and she can return to winning ways off this latest mark after being eased 2lb by the handicapper from her effort at this track earlier this month. Isobar Wind has already won off his current mark on the AW so his latest effort at Southwell should be forgiven as he is likely to produce much more than that here, while Ventura Destiny is capable of being in the contention at the business end of this race.
  1. Lets Go Lucky
  2. Isobar Wind
  3. Ventura Destiny

Video Replay

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:34 Santa Anita
1
(1)
Little Bird
J: Joel Rosario
15/8
3
(3)
She's So Special
J: Flavien Prat
5/2
2
(2)
Carpe Vinum
J: Abel Cedillo
3/1
5
(5)
Blue Sky Baby
J: Mario Gutierrez
9/2
4
(4)
Madame Bourbon
J: Drayden Dyke Van
14/1
6
(6)
Establish Justice
J: Umberto Rispoli
20/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby