Verdict

Lets Go Lucky Isobar Wind Ventura Destiny

has won twice over this distance and she can return to winning ways off this latest mark after being eased 2lb by the handicapper from her effort at this track earlier this month.has already won off his current mark on the AW so his latest effort at Southwell should be forgiven as he is likely to produce much more than that here, whileis capable of being in the contention at the business end of this race.