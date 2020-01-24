Meetings
20:49 Laurel Park Fri 24 January 2020
1
(1)
48-11OR: 58
10/1
2
(2)
Spiritus34
48-11OR: 61
25/1
3
(3)
58-11OR: 63
18/1
4
(4)
48-11OR:
7/1
5
(5)
48-11OR: 64
14/1
6
(6)
48-11OR: 69BF
11/4
7
(7)
Dusky34
48-11OR: 41
50/1
8
(8)
Chuck's Dreamb1373
58-11OR: 82
1/1
9
(9)
48-11OR: 62
14/1
11
(11)
True Shipmanb163
48-11OR: 34
14/1
Non-Runners
10
(10)
Stacksdenero105
48-11OR: 75
T: Mark ReidJ: Alberto Burgos
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Chuck's Dream (1/1), White Russian (11/4), Stacksdenero (5/1), Outside The Box (7/1), Tom Terrific (10/1), Father's Luck (14/1), True Shipman (14/1), Perfect Heir (14/1), Straitouta Congtin (18/1), Spiritus (25/1), Dusky (50/1)
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
