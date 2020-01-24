Meetings

20:49 Laurel Park Fri 24 January 2020

  • Race 8 - Maiden Claiming
  • 5f 110y, Fast
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner$11,340.002nd$3,600.003rd$1,799.004th$1,260.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Winning time:-Off time:20:56:57
1
(1)
Tom Terrific49
48-11OR: 58
10/1
T: Aimee HallJ: Carol Cedeno
2
(2)
Spiritus34
48-11OR: 61
25/1
T: Anthony FarriorJ: Victor Carrasco
3
(3)
Straitouta Congtin13
58-11OR: 63
18/1
T: III A Allen,J: Avery Whisman (5)
4
(4)
Outside The Box
48-11OR:
7/1
T: W BailesJ: Kevin Gomez
5
(5)
Father's Luck15
48-11OR: 64
14/1
T: W McMahonJ: Victor Rosales (5)
6
(6)
White Russian20
48-11OR: 69BF
11/4
T: Scott LakeJ: Alex Cintron
7
(7)
Dusky34
48-11OR: 41
50/1
T: Derrick ParramJ: Jason Simpson
8
(8)
Chuck's Dreamb1373
58-11OR: 82
1/1
T: Lacey GaudetJ: Charlie Marquez (10)
9
(9)
Perfect Heir15
48-11OR: 62
14/1
T: Jason SmithJ: Jevian Toledo
11
(11)
True Shipmanb163
48-11OR: 34
14/1
T: Jerry ThurstonJ: J Acosta

Non-Runners

10
(10)
Stacksdenero105
48-11OR: 75
T: Mark ReidJ: Alberto Burgos

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Chuck's Dream (1/1), White Russian (11/4), Stacksdenero (5/1), Outside The Box (7/1), Tom Terrific (10/1), Father's Luck (14/1), True Shipman (14/1), Perfect Heir (14/1), Straitouta Congtin (18/1), Spiritus (25/1), Dusky (50/1)

