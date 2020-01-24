Meetings

20:20 Laurel Park Fri 24 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 7 - Claiming
  • 5f 110y, Fast
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner$9,450.002nd$3,000.003rd$1,500.004th$1,049.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:20:27:04
1
(1)
My Chesa Charm14
68-8OR: 79D
12/1
T: Jeffrey EnglehartJ: Carol Cedeno
3
(3)
Cocktail Waitress33
58-11OR: 75D
6/1
T: W McMahonJ: Jevian Toledo
4
(4)
Lady Kim14
48-8OR: 85D
9/1
T: John RobbJ: Avery Whisman (5)
5
(5)
Intractable55
78-8OR: 76
40/1
T: Patrick MagillJ: Yomar Ortiz
6
(6)
Castle Ridge21
58-11OR: 77D
8/11
T: John RobbJ: Xavier Perez
8
(8)
Case Dismissed14
68-11OR: 79BFD
3/1
T: Jr Mario Serey,J: Trevor McCarthy

Non-Runners

2
(2)
Glotonasa7
68-8OR: 72
T: Joan ReynoldsJ: Gerald Almodovar
7
(7)
Fender Baby56
68-11OR: 75
T: Wayne PottsJ: Ricardo Chiappe

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Castle Ridge (8/11), Case Dismissed (3/1), Cocktail Waitress (6/1), Fender Baby (6/1), Lady Kim (9/1), My Chesa Charm (12/1), Glotonasa (20/1), Intractable (40/1)

Rule 4

Rule 4 applies to board prices only - deduction 15p in the pound

