Meetings

19:51 Laurel Park Fri 24 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 6 - Claiming
  • 1m, Fast
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner$9,450.002nd$3,000.003rd$1,500.004th$1,049.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Result

Winning time:-Off time:19:53:54
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Gotham News33
108-11OR: 87D
9/1
T: Amanda RawlingsJ: Reshawn Latchman
2
(2)
Twin Valor84
68-8OR: 95D
5/2
T: Rodolfo SalomonJ: Angel Cruz
3
(3)
Flashy Baron9
58-11OR: 73D
40/1
T: Maria CuprillJ: Ricardo Chiappe
4
(4)
Floyd Unger41
48-8OR: 77D
9/2
T: Jeremiah EnglehartJ: Forest Boyce
6
(6)
Homeofthe Lombardi29
48-8OR: 89D
5/1
T: Carlos MancillaJ: Jorge Ruiz
7
(7)
Algorix34
68-8OR: 79D
12/1
T: Patricia FarroJ: Jomar Torres
8
(8)
Quit Your Moanin19
58-8OR: 89
8/1
T: Jr Mario Serey,J: Yomar Ortiz
9
(9)
Stolen Love19
108-8OR: 92D
9/2
T: Jamie NessJ: Trevor McCarthy
10
(10)
Greek God19
98-8OR: 89D
6/1
T: Jonathan MaldonadoJ: Jevian Toledo

Non-Runners

5
(5)
I Idolize You13
58-8OR: 92
T: Ricardo D AngeloJ: Horacio Karamanos

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Twin Valor (5/2), Floyd Unger (9/2), Stolen Love (9/2), Homeofthe Lombardi (5/1), I Idolize You (5/1), Greek God (6/1), Quit Your Moanin (8/1), Gotham News (9/1), Algorix (12/1), Flashy Baron (40/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:34 Santa Anita
1
(1)
Little Bird
J: Joel Rosario
15/8
3
(3)
She's So Special
J: Flavien Prat
5/2
2
(2)
Carpe Vinum
J: Abel Cedillo
3/1
5
(5)
Blue Sky Baby
J: Mario Gutierrez
9/2
4
(4)
Madame Bourbon
J: Drayden Dyke Van
14/1
6
(6)
Establish Justice
J: Umberto Rispoli
25/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby